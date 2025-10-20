Op-ed | Davis City Council Urged to Reconsider Costly Fire Station in Housing Plan

Dear Planning Commissioners,

The City of Davis needs additional housing. The proposals presented by the developers of Village Farms deserve serious consideration. However, the City of Davis cannot afford the proposal for the Village Farms project to include a fourth city fire station that we don’t need. In addition, city finances also shouldn’t be burdened by a new program being proposed by Village Farms to provide downpayment assistance for buyers of its single family homes that will not generate any substantial financial benefits to the city low-income housing programs for decades.

A fiscal analysis of the project by an independent expert says the fire station proposal alone could add $3.4 million or more annually to the city’s deficit spending over time at a time when our city is already headed for bankruptcy and deterioration of parks, roads, bike paths, and other city infrastructure.

These problems are fixable if we act now, before this measure goes to the ballot. This measure, like others subjected to the requirements of Measure J/R/D, already faces a tough uphill fight for voter approval. If this project moves forward in a way that worsens the very serious financial problems the city already faces, I fear this project will suffer the same fate as Measure X on that site did long ago. I have previously alerted Village Farms proponents about these important issues and offered proposals that I believe would help win more voter support for the project by setting aside the space now proposed site for a fourth fire station for additional low-income housing our community really does need.

But as of now this project is in your hands and on a tight timetable for public consideration. Accordingly, I believe the commission should recommend that the Davis City Council make the following changes to the Village Farms project:

1. The proposal for the fire station should be dropped and stripped from all maps and project descriptions that will go before the voters. The site proposed for the fire station near Covell Avenue should keep its designation allowing use for various unspecified public purposes. The Development Agreement should be drafted in a way that ensure that parcel is conveyed to the city for undetermined purposes as a public benefit of the project. After further environmental review that would be conducted in the future, that city land could then be considered as a site for additional low-income housing without delaying consideration of Village Farms by the voters.

2. The affordable housing package for this project should be modified to strike any mention of the proposed downpayment assistance payment program. You should advise the Council that it should either drop this proposal entirely or require the developer to enter into a contract with a private entity to establish and administer such a program. If Council elects the former alternative, of dropping the downpayment assistance program altogether, the $4.9 million proposed for that proposal could instead be contributed in like increments to the city’s Housing Trust Fund for affordable housing use at the former fire station site or elsewhere within the City of Davis.

I would call your attention to the following information:

The fiscal analysis of Village Farms that was presented to the City of Davis Fiscal Commission on April 2, 2025 documented that, if project includes a fourth fire station, it could over time generate a net fiscal loss of $3.4 million General Fund annually for city finances. Exclusion of the fire station from the project, that fiscal analysis by BAE Urban Economics shows, would mean that Village Farms would be fiscally positive for the city. This fiscal analysis that would be presented to voters. You can find this information in the attachments to the city staff report.

The city staff report sites a 2007 General Plan policy as the basis for placing a fourth fire station at Village Farms. However, an independent expert hired by the city released a Standard of Cover report in 2018 — eleven years later — more recently advised the City Council based on careful computer analysis of Davis fire station deployment data that the city does not need to build a fourth fire station.

Fitch & Associates said a much more cost-effective approach would be to someday consider moving the location of one or two of its existing fire stations to a specified location either on the Mace Curve or near Bretton Woods. It did NOT propose placing such a station at Village Farms. While moving a fire station could incur capital outlay costs, Fitch & Associates said, the city would avoid ever-growing operational costs of $3.4 million or more annually for the additional staff needed to operate a fourth station.

It is true, as staff has stated, that the five-minute response rate is not being achieved in all areas of the city. However, the expert firm hired by the city, Fitch & Associates, said that problem would best be addressed by moving an existing fire station rather than adding a fourth station. Also, the firm said the proper standard, in its professional opinion, is for a five-minute response time be achieved 90 percent of the time, not 100 percent of the time. Using such a standard, Fitch & Associates said its approach would significantly improve public safety for the City Of Davis residents without excessive costs.

Notably, the draft EIR for Village Farms examined the issue of fire protection and, while its language is admittedly somewhat confusing, the environmental study did not result in any requirement for a fourth fire station at the project site to mitigate the impacts on public services of adding new housing there.

The city staff report asserts that the City Council directed the Fire Department to “pursue planning for a fourth fire station.” While the council has publicly considered remodeling or rebuilding the existing downtown fire station, I am personally unaware of any public decision by the present City Council to pursue a fourth station. City staff should document this claim. I am certain the council took no such action during my term on the council, which ended in December 2022. I have found no such documentation in the official minutes of this Davis City Council of any occasion on which the Council made such a huge fiscal commitment. It certainly was never mentioned publicly during the campaign for the big sales tax increase last year.

While Fire Department officials have stated their preference for Covell Village as a site for a fourth fire station, no independent analysis has been done to my knowledge to support this conclusion. Nor has any analysis been produced indicating how construction of the fire station, potentially costing tens of millions of dollars, would be financed by a city heading at the moment, according to its own projections, for fiscal oblivion.

The City of Davis Fiscal Commission’s review of the Village Farms project raised a long list of fiscal questions about the project. Among the questions documented in their minutes, which are in the attachments to your staff report, are the following:

— “Has a version of this analysis been done without a new fire station?

— “Why assume building a new fire station rather than relocating an existing one or doing nothing?

— “Is the assumption of needing a fourth fire station justified by data?

— “Shouldn’t there be deeper consideration of alternatives (e.g. relocating a station v. building a new one)?

Based on these questions, the commission voted unanimously (7-0) on April 2, 2025 in support of a motion including various recommendations including: “1. An analysis of alternatives to proposed development, such as relocating fire stations or choosing different forms of development.”

As noted above, at this time, I am also raising public concerns about the inclusion in the Village Farms affordable housing plan of a downpayment assistance program that would be funded by the developers but administered by the City of Davis. The downpayment assistance program would benefit medium-income and above purchasers of homes at Village Homes, not low-income or missing middle homebuyers. Eventually, perhaps decades later, as persons receiving that downpayment assistance paid off and sold their homes, some funding would flow to the city’s Housing Trust Fund that could benefit low-income residents. But the city in the interim, potentially for decades, would be obligated to manage a housing assistance program it cannot afford using city tax dollars. No information has been provided in the staff report about the staff resources and funding that would be needed for many years to administer this program.

As noted above, I recommend that the affordable housing package for Village Farms strike any mention of creating a city-operated downpayment assistance payment program. It should either drop this proposal entirely or require the developer to enter into a contract with a private entity to establish and administer such a program. If it elects the former alternative, of dropping the downpayment assistance program, the $4.9 million proposed for that proposal could instead be contributed in like increments to the city’s Housing Trust Fund for affordable housing use at the former fire station site or elsewhere within the City of Davis.

The downpayment assistance program would benefit some homebuyers and the developer, but, at least for many years or even decades, would provide no or little benefit to low-income and missing middle Davis residents. In the alternative, converting the ill-advised fire station site at Village Farms to city-owned land that could be considered for affordable housing in the future would be a much more direct direct and effective way to meet our current housing needs.

Please find below links below to the Fitch & Associates and the EIR report I have referenced above.

All the best,

Dan Carson

