Court Watch: Yolo County Trial Delayed Due to Court Reporter Shortage

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County man facing a misdemeanor charge appeared in court Monday as the 45-day window for his constitutional right to a speedy trial neared expiration, but his hearing was delayed due to the county’s ongoing shortage of court reporters — an issue now threatening trial scheduling and defendants’ rights.

Despite objections by Deputy Public Defender D. Craig, Judge Catherine Hohenwarter proposed continuing the case to a later date because no certified court reporter was available.

The accused had previously declined to waive his right to a speedy trial, triggering the 45-day deadline under California law. That period was set to expire Oct. 16, 2025, and at the Oct. 13 hearing, Craig reminded Judge Hohenwarter of the deadline.

Craig raised concerns over the delay, emphasizing that any continuance beyond the 45-day limit would violate the speedy trial agreement. The defense objected on the record, asserting the accused did not consent to any further delays.

Judge Hohenwarter reviewed the court calendar and confirmed the issue was not a lack of open courtrooms but a shortage of certified court reporters. Without a reporter present, the trial could not legally proceed — even with an available judge and courtroom.

Even if a court reporter were located, the judge noted, it was uncertain whether a jury could be assembled at the same time, further complicating scheduling.

Deputy District Attorney M. Serafin acknowledged the scheduling difficulties but said such resource-related delays are not uncommon, arguing they are often deemed unavoidable in the court system. The prosecution did not request a continuance but did not oppose the judge’s decision to move the case beyond the 45-day window.

Craig reiterated the defense’s objection, noting the accused had complied with all court requirements and should not be penalized for systemic issues outside his control. Craig emphasized that the speedy trial right exists to prevent prolonged pretrial uncertainty and unnecessary delays in criminal proceedings.

Despite the objection, Judge Hohenwarter scheduled the next court date for Oct. 20, four days beyond the deadline. The judge said the date was the soonest possible given current staffing limitations.

