US Crime Rates Fall Dramatically, with Theft and Carjacking Seeing Record Drops

According to the Jeff-Alytics podcast, murder rates in 2025 are dropping faster than ever before. Data cited from the Real Time Crime Index (RTCI) shows that “murder is down around 19 percent through August” across more than 550 agencies and 115 million people nationwide. This marks the third consecutive year of declines, following a 14.9 percent drop in 2024 and a 9.3 percent decline in 2023.

Asher notes that while the exact year-end figures are not yet available, “the gap between 15 percent and 20 percent is large enough to feel reasonably confident in a third straight year of record murder decline.”

He adds that these findings suggest a broader trend, as reported crime overall is falling across the country.

Although the RTCI may slightly overestimate the numbers due to underreporting, Asher explains that the direction of the trends is clear: “We can safely assume that reported crime is down a lot pretty much everywhere.” Both violent and property crimes are reportedly on track for the “largest one-year declines ever recorded.”

According to the report, theft has dropped at one of the fastest rates in history, surpassed only by the decline in 2020 “when everything was closed.” Asher also mentions carjacking, a subset of robberies, which has fallen significantly as well.

The report concludes that the U.S. “will likely see the largest one-year drop in murder ever recorded in 2025.” While the full scope of the decline will not be confirmed until official FBI data is released, early findings already point to a significant nationwide decrease in crime.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: