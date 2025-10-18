Affordable Housing Production Lags in Davis, City Staff Report Finds



DAVIS, Calif. —Despite Davis’ strong inclusionary housing laws on paper, a new staff report shows the city is still falling far short of its affordable housing goals—producing only a fraction of the homes required under state mandates.

The report, prepared for the October 21 City Council meeting, details how the city’s affordable housing ordinance, Article 18.05 of the Davis Municipal Code, is being implemented while acknowledging that rising costs, limited funding, and slow production continue to hinder progress toward meeting its regional housing obligations.

The report, titled “Affordable Housing Production — Implementation of Davis Municipal Code Article 18.05,” provides an overview of how the city’s inclusionary housing framework operates, how it supports the city’s Housing Element goals, and what barriers remain to achieving affordable housing production targets.

Staff wrote that Article 18.05 “establishes the City’s inclusionary housing framework, enacted pursuant to the City’s general police powers to promote the health, safety, and welfare of its residents through the creation and maintenance of affordable housing opportunities.”

The ordinance is designed to ensure that both ownership and rental housing developments contribute proportionally to meeting the regional housing needs of very low- and low-income households.

According to the report, “The purpose of this report is to provide information on affordable housing requirements and to summarize how Article 18.05 promotes developer accountability and equitable housing access while ensuring proportional responsibility for affordable housing across development types.”

Under the city’s inclusionary housing code, the goal is to maintain a “balanced income distribution.” Ownership developments must provide affordable housing for “very low-, low-, and moderate-income households.” For rental developments, at least 15 percent of the total units must be affordable, “split evenly between low-income and very low-income households.”

The report also stresses that the city’s ordinance is designed to promote integration and equity across developments.

“Affordable units must be integrated into the overall project and constructed with the same materials and amenities as market-rate units,” the staff noted. Public oversight plays a critical role, with both the Social Services Commission and Planning Commission responsible for ensuring that affordable housing commitments align with city goals.

The report highlights that the purpose of the ordinance includes providing “housing for local workers,” a key element of Davis’s effort to maintain socioeconomic diversity and address the regional jobs-housing imbalance.

Article 18.05 also sets specific inclusionary requirements based on development type and scale. Developers of ownership projects are required to provide affordable housing equal to “25 percent for single-family homes on lots over 5,000 square feet; 15 percent for smaller lots; 10 percent for attached townhomes; and 5 percent for stacked condominiums or vertical mixed-use projects.” For rental developments, “a minimum of 15 percent of total units must be affordable, split between low and very low-income levels.”

While the ordinance allows flexibility through options such as land dedication or in-lieu fees, staff emphasized that such alternatives “must be approved by Council and shown to provide equivalent or greater affordability value.” To do this, developers can submit a “Project Individualized Plan (PIP)” which “outlines in detail the method proposed as an alternative to meeting affordability per code.”

The report situates Davis’s affordable housing requirements within the broader statewide housing context.

On December 5, 2023, the City Council adopted the 2021–2029 Housing Element, which was approved by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) in February 2024. The Housing Element sets the city’s obligation for affordable housing under the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA).

According to the staff report, “The required number of units by income level for the current Davis RHNA allocation is 2,075,” which includes 290 extremely low-income, 290 very low-income, 350 low-income, 340 moderate-income, and 805 above-moderate-income units.

In 2024, the report notes that “there were 151 new residential units permitted in Davis.” The majority of these came from the Bretton Woods subdivision, which accounted for 110 of the new units, with the remaining 41 coming from other new multifamily projects.

The staff report also reviewed the city’s recent history of affordable housing construction, citing three major developments over the past decade that have produced all-affordable apartment opportunities: Bartlett Commons (2016), Creekside (2017), and Adelante (2018). Each project provided units at varying percentages of Area Median Income (AMI), with Bartlett Commons offering units ranging from 30 percent to 60 percent AMI, Creekside offering 36 units at 30 percent AMI, 22 units at 50 percent AMI, and 32 at 60 percent AMI, and Adelante including nine units at 40 percent AMI, 10 units at 50 percent AMI, and 19 units at 60 percent AMI.

Additionally, “affordable beds have been included in the by-the-bed projects Ryder at Olive (71 affordable beds) and Identity 525 (66 affordable beds). While these projects cater to the university student population, they do provide an additional affordable option for those interested in a by-the-bed product.” The newly constructed Plaza 2555 added 10 affordable units for very low-income households.

The report points out that there are “37 privately managed affordable apartment buildings in Davis with five or more units, not including those reserved for people with developmental disabilities,” and that there are approximately “125 covenant restricted affordable single-family ownership homes in the community.”

Still, Davis continues to face steep challenges in meeting affordability goals. The staff identified a series of structural barriers common to many California jurisdictions but particularly acute in Davis, including rising land and construction costs, inflation, limited funding, and community opposition. “According to the Tax Credit Allocation Committee (TCAC), the California average cost to build per new unit in 2020 was $269,799, and today that cost is $561,301.”

The report emphasizes that, as construction costs and interest rates rise, overall development feasibility becomes more difficult. “There are many factors involved in creating affordable housing and Davis, like many jurisdictions, finds it difficult to attract, build and sustain affordable developments,” the report notes.

To illustrate the challenges, staff provided a sample development scenario comparing market-rate and affordable housing costs. In a hypothetical 700-unit project on R-1-8 zoning with 8,000-square-foot lots, the affordable portion—130 units—would represent about 18 percent of the total acreage and 23 percent of total project value, with a development cost exceeding $40 million for those affordable units.

The financing of affordable housing development, staff explained, generally requires “multiple financing sources, which include Federal and State Tax Credit (LIHTC), Public Subsidies (including HCD Programs), with local agencies providing the first layer of public funding, and Conventional Loans through various sources of commercial funding.”

The report outlines an array of funding sources—from federal programs such as HOME and Community Development Block Grants to state programs like the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program (AHSC) and Infill Infrastructure Grant (IIG)—as well as commercial and community lending institutions such as the Federal Home Loan Bank and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).

Beyond outlining existing policies, the report asks the City Council for feedback on two clarifying questions intended to guide future enforcement and review practices. The first concerns financial review when developers claim affordability requirements are infeasible. Current code language says that “projects not requesting financial assistance from the city are not subject to a budget review.”

However, staff observed that this conflicts with Council’s previous direction requiring developers to “show their work” when making infeasibility claims.

Staff asked, “When a developer claims a project is infeasible, is Council open to staff engaging in an exploratory review process to include an evaluation of supporting financial information in order to prepare an informed assessment of the claim?”

The second question deals with how staff should approach Project Individualized Plan (PIP) negotiations—objectively or subjectively. According to the report, “If the approach is subjective, each PIP will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, with maximum flexibility to interpret the PIP in the totality of the project.”

In contrast, an objective approach would require that each PIP proposal be reviewed to determine whether “the units proposed will align with the income targets specified in code” or whether “the alternative proposed will include some component of community benefit that serve the residents of Davis consistent with Council goals.”

Staff wrote that they hope the presentation “will offer the Council information that allows for clarity in the way the City addresses affordable housing concerns.”

The report highlights the goal of “offer[ing] developers clear guidance as applications and financing are structured early in project development,” a move that staff believe “will in turn provide Council flexibility in its decision making related to affordable housing.”

