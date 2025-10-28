Op-ed | How to Get Village Farms Right

In our last two articles, we explored modern best practices in urban planning and why they matter for Davis. In particular, we introduced a strategy called Transit-Oriented Arterial Development (TOAD) — a smarter, more sustainable way to grow.

This isn’t a new idea. For most of human history, cities were built around walking, and as they grew beyond walking distance, they created transit first and built around it. Over the past 30 years and around the world, communities have been rediscovering this approach to planning (but only after they realized that designing everything around just cars was a huge mistake).

In the first article of this series, we discussed the idea of a “hierarchy of centers.” We showed why the concept of “everything is downtown” doesn’t work, and mapped out how Davis already has several secondary nodes — potential “village squares” distributed around the city — that could provide daily needs within easy reach.

In our second article, we demonstrated that focusing new housing along these corridors and intentionally developing the “village squares’ would meet all of Davis’s housing needs for the next 40 years while limiting peripheral growth to just what’s needed to address our short-term shortage.







This analysis proves something important: sprawl is not inevitable.

We can grow sustainably, affordably, and economically — if we start planning intentionally and expecting better.

Village Farms: A Perfect Site for Transit-Oriented Growth

Now, let’s apply those ideas to a specific place: the proposed Village Farms development at Pole Line Road and East Covell Boulevard.

This is one of Davis’s most important intersections. If we were following best urban-planning practices, this area would evolve into a vibrant, mixed-use district offering housing, shops, restaurants, and services within walking or biking distance, all connected by transit to downtown and campus.

“Village squares” are not only social and commercial centers for neighborhoods, they are also the best opportunity to house our workforce. Davis lacks mixed-use multifamily housing, and this site — already surrounded by development on three sides, and at a major intersection for future transit — is the perfect place to add it. It could deliver much-needed homes with minimal impact on farmland or traffic.

Unfortunately, the current plan for Village Farms entirely misses the mark.





A Park in the Wrong Place

On the map above, we’ve overlaid the proposed Village Farms site plan on the surrounding area. The dotted circle shows a ¼-mile radius from the existing bus stop at Oak Tree Plaza — roughly the distance people are willing to walk to transit.

Notice the problem? Most of that circle is occupied by a park.

That means the vast majority of residents are outside that ¼ mile threshold, and those few that are, will have to walk through the park just to reach transit or local shopping.

In practice, almost no one outside the circle will do that. They’ll drive instead.

It’s hard to overstate how poor this design decision is.

(And to be fair, the Willowgrove proposal makes the same mistake, and likely for the same political reasons as we will discuss below.)

Transit-oriented development only works when housing is clustered around the transit line. Placing a park in that prime location — one of the most important places in Davis where higher-density, mixed-use zoning makes the most sense — not only isolates residents from transit, it also reduces potential ridership for any future bus or rail line along East Covell, which, in turn, threatens the viability of transit citywide.

Simply put: It would be irresponsible for the council to put this proposal on the ballot with this feature as-is. It runs counter to all urban planning best practices as well the best interests of Davis citizens.

Note: this isn’t about seeking a “perfect” proposal — it’s about responsibility. The current plan isn’t “good but imperfect”; it’s fundamentally flawed,and misaligned with both modern planning principles and the actual needs of our community. But the good news is, it can be fixed easily.

A Better Vision: Sonoma Square in Davis

Instead of merely complaining about the various deficiencies of the project, we’d like to invest some time in demonstrating a vision for what IS possible here.



Picture a plan that starts with the mature trees already on the site and creates a central town square surrounded by housing, small shops, and cafes — much like Sonoma Plaza, one of California’s most beloved public spaces. Healdsburg and Paso Robles have similar vibrant town squares, and Davis itself has mixed use development around our beloved Central Park.



Why not create a similar gathering point centered on the mature oaks in Village Farms? This would give the northeast corner of town a distinctive destination to be enjoyed by residents across the city.







Around that square, mixed-use buildings could provide apartments, condos, and co-ops — similar to the successful multifamily housing we already see at the Cannery. A few of these buildings should have retail space on the ground floor to host neighborhood businesses: a café, a salon, a small restaurant, an ice cream shop, maybe even a local pub.

If we coordinate planning across the street, the aging Oak Tree Plaza (already suffering from dry rot and vacancy) could be redeveloped in tandem. The two sites could be linked by a pedestrian and bike crossing, creating one unified, walkable district at this critical neighborhood hub.

If we were master planning this neighborhood, rather than responding to a developer’s proposal, that is exactly what we would be doing.

Other key design elements might include:

A dedicated transit line (blue line) running through the site, extending service deeper into the neighborhood.



(blue line) running through the site, extending service deeper into the neighborhood. Smaller, distributed parks and greenbelts instead of one large park, giving everyone nearby access to open space.



and greenbelts instead of one large park, giving everyone nearby access to open space. A protected bike corridor (yellow line) connecting north to south, providing a safe and direct route to the shopping center and transit stops.

This approach would produce the same total park space and housing count — but in a far more livable, affordable, and environmentally responsible pattern. Utilizing more multifamily housing forms like the condos and apartments at the south end of the cannery would drive the average price of the housing down, and putting that multifamily construction at the south end of the park in would also provide housing without generating the “traffic” so many residents fear.

The Real Problem: Measure J/R/D

It’s important to be clear: the flaws in the Village Farms plan are not because the developer is acting in bad faith. In fact, this is exactly the kind of plan we should expect under the incentives created by Measure J/R/D.

Measure J/R/D has three major effects that prevent good planning:

It makes developers our default planning department.



Developers design neighborhoods that serve their short-term financial goals, not necessarily the city’s long-term needs. There’s no required process for coordinated citywide planning before a project is proposed.



2. It makes master-planning and transit planning impossible.



Developers can only plan within their own parcels. Regional issues like transit routing, employment balance, making sure that bike paths line up, and the long term coordination of city services and facilities is put aside.



For example we now have two proposals before us in Village Farms and Willowgrove, yet there is no public discussion about how they relate to each other or to the East Covell corridor. They are being discussed separately in every forum.



Even though transit-oriented development is considered superior and is well proven, these developers don’t even have a chance to propose anything transit-oriented because they cannot influence transit planning or control any coordination of city functions outside their parcel.



3. Projects designed to win a campaign, not to live in.



Finally, Developers must shape their proposals to ”pass a measure J vote,” not necessarily to be “good proposals for the city.” Those are unfortunately very different things.



The placement of the parks at the bottom edge of Village Farms and at Willowgrove was not done randomly. It was a calculated tactic, to make developments appear smaller and less intrusive to neighboring voters, and as a bribe to the closeby voters who might appreciate a park nearby and otherwise be against the proposal.



Similarly, the developers have an incentive to not build anything controversial, anything that might stick out and draw opposition.

We fully understand that our alternative of “Sonoma Square in Davis” would draw criticisms and concerns because it is different from the run-of-the-mill tract home model, and things that are new are often things that worry residents.



Those kinds of concerns would get worked out through the course of a normal planning process. But that’s not how measure J elections work! The developer pays a lot of money to put a proposal together, and they have one shot at the ballot box to get a win. Everything is subservient to that fact.



So what do we actually get as Measure J proposals? More-of-the-same suburbia, a development model that is thoroughly discredited, but that we have nonetheless become accepting of as “normal”.



Ironically, a law meant to prevent car-dependent tract-home sprawl like this has made that kind of sprawl the only kind of development that makes it to the ballot!

How to Get to “Yes”

The Davis Citizens Planning Group wants to support new housing — but not housing designed around outdated 1950s planning ideas. This is the kind of bad housing design that Measure J/R/D was designed to stop!

The good news is that there’s still time to fix it. The City Council has not yet finalized the ballot language or baseline features. And under CEQA, any later revisions that reduce environmental impact should be permissible — which our proposed changes certainly would.

There are two main paths forward that we believe are possible:

The developer can revise the plan now, relocating the park, adding multifamily housing along Covell, and incorporating mixed-use zoning.



Move affordable and denser housing south toward Covell, closer to transit. Change plans for at least half of the planned single family homes in that area to townhomes, cluster homes, 4-plex apartments, condos and co-ops.



Keep the upper portions of the site largely the same..

Increasing density in the lower portions will free up land in the north if the overall unit count remains the same. Reserve that space in the north for future development under the General Plan.



The City Council can “de-feature” the project before sending it to voters:



Remove specific fixed details like park placement, housing types, and densities from the baseline features.



Treat the ballot measure as a “blank sheet entitlement” — annexing the land for housing, but requiring the final plan and layout, to be shaped through the General Plan update and a proper master-planning process.

This last option could actually be a win-win. It would allow Davis to annex land proactively while ensuring that its design is coordinated with the city’s broader vision — rather than locked into the current flawed layout.

Keep in mind that because of Measure J/R/D, even if we create a “good” layout for our peripheral neighborhoods via the general plan process, there STILL has to be a Measure J/R/D vote to annex them. Creating a restricted entitlement that brings the property into the city subject to the planning requirements we are currently considering removes any doubt about our intentions for the site, but creates an opportunity for more reasonable design decisions to be brought to the table.

This property should not be designed as a one-off proposal, but as part of a vision for how the entire Covell and Pole Line intersection evolves to serve northeast Davis.



Annexing the property now but requiring it to pass through the General Plan process is perhaps the best way to get both a well planned addition to our city and produce the housing we need in the shortest period of time, especially keeping in mind that the odds of voters approving the project in its current form are quite low.

But if we adopt the developer’s current proposal, once streets are laid out, parcel lines drawn, and properties sold off, those features are functionally permanent. We will have locked ourselves into a bad decision forever.



It would be irresponsible for the city to permit this plan to go forward as-is.

A Call to Build Wisely

Davis has a rare opportunity. The Village Farms and Willowgrove sites are blank slates, the former at one of our city’s most important intersections — exactly the kind of place where great transit-oriented neighborhoods are born.

We face a choice: Keep repeating the mistakes of auto-era sprawl, or set a higher standard for the next generation of Davis neighborhoods.

Let’s not squander this chance by approving a design rooted in discredited 1950s planning that nobody wants.

Instead, let’s insist on a project that aligns with our values — one that supports transit, reduces emissions, and builds real community.

If the developer can make those changes, we’ll support it.

If not, the City Council should send a simpler Measure J/R/D proposal to the ballot — one that annexes the land but requires a proper master plan conforming with the voters’ city-wide vision in the new General Plan before a single shovel hits the ground.

We do need to annex this land. We just need to do it wisely.

— The Davis Citizens Planning Group

Plandavis.org

Alex Achimore

Anthony Palmere

Richard McCann

David Thompson

Tim Keller

