Court Watch: Court Denies Accommodations for Disabled Man in Yolo County Case

WOODLAND, CA — A developmentally disabled man was denied accommodations in Yolo County Superior Court on Monday after failing to appear for his arraignment, despite arguments from Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira about how his disabilities contributed to his absence.

The man has been charged with three consecutive violations of a protective order, to which he pleaded not guilty. He is not in police custody and remains out on his own recognizance.

After confirming the man was not present, Sequeira requested a four-week continuance. She told the court that there were underlying reasons for his failure to appear, including the fact that he lives outside Yolo County and struggles with commuting due to his disabilities.

Sequeira asked why the court required him to appear in person at all, given his condition. She suggested that if he were allowed to appear virtually as an accommodation, there would be a higher likelihood of attendance at future hearings.

Deputy District Attorney Candace Guthmiller disagreed. She argued that, for the same reasons cited by the defense, the man’s presence in court was crucial. She said his developmental disabilities might make it especially difficult for him to understand the charges.

An in-person trial, Guthmiller argued, would give the court the chance to directly connect with the man and ensure he fully understood the consequences and circumstances of the case.

Judge Paul Richardson granted the defense’s request for a further arraignment, setting a trial setting conference for Oct. 27. He emphasized that the man would be required to appear in person going forward unless “there’s a good reason,” despite the defense’s concerns about his disabilities.

