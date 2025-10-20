Gov. Newsom Signs New California Laws Boosting Worker and Immigrant Rights

SACRAMENTO, CA – California State Sen. María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) announced that Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed 11 of her bills into law, marking what she called “historic wins for working families, immigrants, and communities across California,” according to a press release from the senator’s office.

The new laws tackle a wide range of issues from worker protections and housing security to immigrant rights, public health, and democratic access. “This legislative session has been about one thing: putting people first,” Durazo said. “Whether you’re a construction worker fighting for fair pay, a street vendor building your American dream, or someone trying to participate in local government after a long shift—these laws ensure California works for you, not against you.”

The legislation reflects years of advocacy and coalition-building, particularly in standing against anti-immigrant policies. SB 580, the Strengthening Immigrant Protection Response Guides, directs the state attorney general to publish comprehensive policies for agencies’ interactions with federal immigration authorities. SB 635, the Street Vendor Protection Act, prohibits local governments from collecting immigration or criminal history information from street vendors seeking permits. “Under the Trump administration, many immigrant families live in constant fear,” Durazo said. “These bills make clear that California will not be complicit in tearing families apart.”

Durazo’s legislative victories also expand workers’ rights and job transparency. SB 513, the Access to Training Records Act, requires employers to include education and certification records in personnel files. SB 809, the Construction Trucking Workers Bill, offers amnesty for companies converting owner-operators to employees while ensuring fair compensation. “Workers deserve transparency and fairness on the job,” Durazo said.

The senator also advanced legislation recognizing all forms of family care. SB 590, the Paid Family Leave to Care for Chosen or Extended Family Act, expands the state’s paid leave program to cover “designated persons.” “Love is love, and family is family,” Durazo said. “California now recognizes and supports all forms of caregiving.”

Several bills enhance local governance and public participation. SB 707, the Brown Act Modernization Act, increases electronic communication flexibility for local governments to improve civic access, while SB 346, the Short-Term Rental Enforcement Act, empowers cities to collect unpaid taxes and curb illegal rentals. Durazo described SB 707 as “democracy in action.”

The senator also highlighted housing and public health protections. SB 21 safeguards single-room occupancy housing by allowing upgrades with tenant protections, while SB 838 prevents hotel conversions that exploit affordable housing laws. SB 598 supports local water infrastructure projects, and SB 754 mandates manufacturers report hazardous metals in menstrual products. “After a 2024 study found lead and arsenic in tampons, we knew we had to act,” Durazo said.

According to Durazo’s office, these bills collectively protect more than 10 million immigrants, safeguard 9 million Californians from toxic exposure, and secure fair pay for thousands of workers. “Thank you to Governor Newsom for signing these bills,” Durazo said. “These victories belong to every advocate, organizer, and community member who stood with us. This is what happens when we fight together for the California we deserve—one that works for working people, not just the wealthy and powerful.”

