Government Shutdown Threatens Housing Programs for Low-Income Families

By Vanguard Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Housing Law Project issued a statement Tuesday from Deputy Director Deborah Thrope condemning the ongoing government shutdown, warning that the consequences fall hardest on poor and working families.

“Trump continues to undermine our government’s ability to help people meet their basic needs,” Thrope said. “After spending the first months of this administration imposing cruel policies that harm our immigrant and homeless neighbors, Trump and the Republicans have now refused to put forward a budget that would fully fund the programs poor and working people need to thrive.”

Thrope stressed that while tenants and homeowners may not feel the immediate impact, shutdowns inflict long-term damage on federally assisted housing programs and the families who depend on them. “Shutdowns threaten the ability of our government to work with private landlords who help provide stable, affordable housing to people who need it. They also cause needless uncertainty for tenants and housing providers,” she said.

She added that the nation has sufficient resources to meet basic needs across communities. “Our country has the resources to ensure that everyone, no matter our background, beliefs, or circumstances, has housing, education, health care, a good-paying job, and a safe community,” Thrope said. “While some politicians use shutdowns to play political chess, shutdowns harm the very people who put them in office. Congress must fight for poor and working families and demand an end to this assault on our government.”

