BREAKING: Governor Newsom Signs Landmark Housing Legislation to Accelerate Development and Affordability

“All Californians deserve an affordable place to live – close to jobs, schools, and opportunity.” – Governor Gavin Newsom

“SB 79 is a historic step toward tackling the root cause of California’s affordability crisis – our profound shortage of homes and too few people having access to transit.” – Senator Scott Wiener

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Building on a year of historic housing reforms, Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 79 by Senator Scott Wiener, along with several companion measures aimed at cutting red tape, holding local governments accountable, and expanding access to affordable housing throughout California.

“These measures cut red tape and hold local governments accountable, so families don’t have to wait years for housing to be approved and built in their communities,” the Governor’s Office said in a statement. The legislation focuses on accelerating permitting, streamlining production, strengthening enforcement, and pairing housing with climate-friendly measures such as expanding transit-oriented development and lowering barriers to EV infrastructure.

“All Californians deserve an affordable place to live — close to jobs, schools, and opportunity,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “Housing near transit means shorter commutes, lower costs, and more time with family. When we invest in housing, we’re investing in people — their chance to build a future, raise a family, and be part of a community.”

Senate Bill 79, known as the Abundant & Affordable Homes Near Transit Act, creates state zoning standards that allow for more housing within a half mile of major public transportation stops. The law aims to reduce costs for families, strengthen transit systems, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

“SB 79 is a historic step toward tackling the root cause of California’s affordability crisis — our profound shortage of homes and too few people having access to transit,” said Senator Wiener. “In California we talk a lot about where we don’t want to build homes, but rarely about where we do — until now. SB 79 unwinds decades of overly restrictive land use policies that have driven housing costs to astronomical levels.”

Brian Hanlon, CEO of California YIMBY, praised the move as “decisive action to fight our housing shortage and climate crisis.” Hanlon added that the law “sent a clear message that California is ready to build a more affordable, sustainable, and prosperous future for everyone.”

Marc Vukcevich, Director of State Policy for Streets For All, one of the bill’s sponsors, said the legislation “marks a turning point in California’s transportation and land use policy,” calling it “a smarter, healthier, and more equitable future for our state.”

Mahdi Manji, Director of Public Policy for the Inner City Law Center, said the bill “will promote housing affordability and livability in neighborhoods near high-quality transit and help thousands of families achieve their California dream.”

Azeen Khanmalek, Executive Director of Abundant Housing LA, said SB 79 “is not just a critical tool for solving our housing crisis, but also an investment in solving our climate crisis by bringing more homes to the core of our metro areas.”

Jordan Grimes, State and Regional Resilience Manager for Greenbelt Alliance, called the signing “a watershed moment for land-use policy in California,” saying it “will help safeguard our natural and working lands while delivering lasting benefits for our climate, our environment, and our communities.”

Jim Wunderman, President and CEO of the Bay Area Council, said the measure will “allow more housing near transit and jobs” and help make “the Bay Area the best place to live and work.”

Michael Lane, State Policy Director at SPUR, said the new standards will “boost ridership, meet our climate goals and provide the housing we desperately need in these location-efficient areas.”

SB 79’s provisions include standards for allowable housing development within a half mile of train and major bus stops. Tier 1 stops such as BART, Caltrain, and LA Metro will allow up to nine-story buildings adjacent to stations, while Tier 2 stops such as light rail and bus rapid transit corridors will allow up to eight stories.

Projects meeting labor, environmental, and affordability requirements will qualify for streamlined ministerial approvals under Senate Bill 423 (Wiener, 2023). Local governments will retain flexibility to adjust standards under Department of Housing and Community Development oversight.

The bill was co-sponsored by Streets For All, California YIMBY, Greenbelt Alliance, SPUR, Abundant Housing LA, Inner City Law Center, and the Bay Area Council.

California’s high cost of living is driven largely by its extreme housing shortage and restrictive zoning laws that prevent denser development near transit. Supporters argue that legalizing more housing in these areas will reduce commute times, make public transportation more viable, and curb sprawl.

SB 79 builds upon earlier reforms such as AB 130 and SB 131, which streamlined CEQA review and advanced other pro-housing policies. Together, the laws represent what Senator Wiener described as “the most significant year for pro-housing reforms in California history.”

The journey to SB 79 dates back to 2017, when California YIMBY first proposed legalizing more homes near transit through Senator Wiener’s SB 827. Though early attempts failed, they laid the foundation for a growing YIMBY movement and a series of incremental legislative victories, culminating in this year’s landmark law.

“When I started California YIMBY, my goal was to make California affordable for everyone by legalizing more homebuilding — starting with homes near transit,” said Hanlon. “Today’s signing of SB 79 by Governor Newsom marks the realization of that foundational goal.”

“With his signature on SB 79, Governor Newsom cements his legacy as one of the most transformative pro-housing leaders in California history,” Hanlon added. “Now we begin the work of making sure its provisions are fully and fairly implemented.”

SB 79 will take effect on July 1, 2026.

