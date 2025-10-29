Homeless Man with Disability Pleads with Judge Rosenberg for Later Court Appearance

WOODLAND, Calif. — A homeless man with disabilities facing felony charges in both Yolo and Solano counties pleaded with Judge David Rosenberg Tuesday morning to reschedule his court appearance, citing a medical appointment and lack of transportation.

The man appeared in Yolo County Superior Court unaware that his bail bond date, not an official court date, had prompted his presence. When Judge Rosenberg asked him to return for the 1:30 p.m. session, the man replied, “I live in Solano County and I don’t have a way back and I have a doctor’s appointment today [in] Vacaville for my prosthetic legs. I have holes in my legs, under my prosthetic legs.”

He told the court that he has an infection in his legs due to his disability. He also failed to appear at a previous hearing on March 4.

Judge Rosenberg confirmed the scheduling confusion with Deputy District Attorney S. Decillis, who said the man had posted a bail bond. Court records incorrectly listed the date as his court appearance. The man also noted he faces additional charges in Solano County, where he has another pending court date.

“[The accused] has posted a bail bond, and today’s date was listed as the day he should appear,” Judge Rosenberg said. “So I think because of his situation, I’m going to give him a new date to appear.”

The man explained that he could not attend the 1:30 p.m. session because of his doctor’s appointment in Vacaville but said he was represented by a public defender based in Solano County. “He told me to come to court today because he took [another] case [in Solano County]…and I’m already on my way to prison,” he said.

Judge Rosenberg agreed to reschedule his appearance for the following week, but the man said he still would not be able to attend due to transportation barriers. “I don’t really have transportation. I’m homeless; I’ve been kicked out of [my] nursing home in Dixon,” he said.

When asked how he made it to court that morning, the man said a woman he described as his “lady friend” had driven him. “She missed work to get me here,” he said.

Judge Rosenberg then addressed the woman, acknowledging that the man could not return for the 1:30 p.m. session. When asked about her availability, she said she could only assist with transportation in mid- or late November.

Judge Rosenberg ultimately rescheduled the man’s next court appearance for Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. in Department 1. DDA Decillis noted there are other defendants connected to the same case. The man was ordered to return to court in two weeks.

