Pamela Price Unfiltered: Episode 29 | Inside the ICE Invasion of Los Angeles

Immigrant rights leader Magybet Mendez is shining a light on the real-world consequences of ICE raids, racial profiling, and crushing legal fees that immigrant families face daily. From mixed-status households to DACA youth, she describes how communities are fighting back through advocacy, education, and small business empowerment.

In this episode of Legally Speaking, Mendez joins the conversation to expose how the Supreme Court’s shadow docket has enabled military-style ICE invasions—sweeping up day laborers, street vendors, and even U.S. citizens. The discussion raises urgent questions: Are immigrant communities in the United States being pushed into a second-class status?

The conversation goes beyond policy to the lived realities of immigrant families navigating fear, uncertainty, and economic strain, while also highlighting the resilience and resistance that continues to grow across the country.

For those concerned with immigrant justice, constitutional rights, and the fight against authoritarian power grabs, this is a must-watch.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: