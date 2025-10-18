Newsom Signs Sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bills Expanding Rights, Pay, and Transparency

LOS ANGELES — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a comprehensive set of criminal justice reform bills that advance economic and social justice throughout California, strengthen the rights of those involved in the justice system, and increase fair pay for those who are incarcerated, according to a press release from A New Way of Life Reentry Project (ANWOL).

The organization described the legislation as a “major victory” for individuals throughout the state who are incarcerated or formerly incarcerated.

In a statement released by the organization, Pamela Marshall, co-director of A New Way of Life Reentry Project, said, “The governor took action to ensure that individuals who are currently and were previously incarcerated are given opportunity and treated with dignity. Our communities are safer and stronger when individuals are given genuine opportunities and support both inside and outside of prison.”

Fair pay, parental rights, racial discrimination, and transparency in police misconduct investigations are among the most noteworthy bills that have been signed into law, according to the press release.

One of the biggest steps toward wage equity for incarcerated people in decades, according to ANWOL, is Assembly Bill 247 (Bryan), which will increase pay for incarcerated firefighters to $7.25 per hour for those working directly on fire lines, while AB 248 (Bryan) eliminates the long-standing $2-per-shift wage cap for county jail employees.

By guaranteeing that they are notified of hearings, have the option to attend or participate virtually, and are aware of their legal rights, another proposal, AB 651 (Bryan), strengthens the rights of parents who are detained in juvenile dependency proceedings.

In addition to worker pay and family rights reforms, the press release notes that AB 1388 (Bryan) prohibits law enforcement agencies from destroying or concealing records of officer misconduct and ensures such records remain subject to disclosure under the California Public Records Act, advancing transparency and accountability in policing.

Other ANWOL-supported bills include AB 1269 (Bryan), which requires timely notification to families following deaths in local jails, and AB 1071 (Kalra), which provides procedures to challenge convictions or sentences influenced by racial or ethnic bias.

While many of the laws directly impact justice-involved Californians, ANWOL emphasized that they also support broader community welfare. AB 55 (Bonta) expands access to alternative birth centers to reduce maternal and infant health disparities, and AB 238 (Harabedian) offers financial relief for wildfire-affected homeowners.

The organization stated that each of these actions supports A New Way of Life’s mission to “restore the rights and dignity of those impacted by incarceration” and to address structural injustices that sustain cycles of punishment and poverty.

A New Way of Life Reentry Project, founded in Los Angeles by Susan Burton, focuses on housing, employment, and advocacy for justice reform while promoting healing, power, and opportunity for those who have served time in prison.

