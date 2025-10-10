‘We the People Say No Kings’: Second Yolo ‘No Kings’ March and Rally Set for Oct. 18

More than 4,000 Yolo County residents gathered in Woodland in June for the first NO KINGS march and rally. Indivisible Yolo is organizing the next NO KINGS event for Oct. 18 in Davis.

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — Building on the momentum of the first Yolo “No Kings” march and rally that drew more than 4,000 participants in June, Indivisible Yolo and the Davis Phoenix Coalition will host a second countywide event on Oct. 18 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Civic Center Park at 6th and B streets in Davis.

Themed “We the People,” the rally is part of a nationwide mobilization expected to draw more than five million participants across the country, as demonstrators gather to oppose Trump administration policies and affirm that America remains a democracy.

The event will begin with a march from Civic Center Park through downtown Davis, looping back to the park for a rally at about 2:30 p.m. featuring Yolo County speakers.

“This movement is only getting bigger and stronger,” said Steve Murphy, co-chair of Indivisible Yolo. “As the president escalates his authoritarian power grab, we the people are uniting to remind the world that America doesn’t do kings. The power belongs to the people — and here in Yolo County, that means our students, our workers, our university community, our immigrant community, our LGBTQ+ community and more. This march and rally will unite folks from Davis, Woodland, Esparto, Winters, West Sacramento and beyond to demand our rights, insist on economic opportunity and protect our communities.”

Partner organizations include Sister District Yolo, Davis College Democrats, Democratic Socialists of America — Yolo, SEIU, UC Davis Faculty Association, and the Yolo County Democratic Party, among others.

Indivisible Yolo is the local chapter of the nationwide grassroots Indivisible movement. Its mission is to promote progressive policies by mobilizing residents to engage in democracy at every level of government through advocacy and electoral work. More information is available at www.indivisibleyolo.org.

The Davis Phoenix Coalition works to build a community “where all people are safe, respected and free from violence.” The organization focuses on eliminating intolerance, preventing hate, and promoting civic engagement in support of Davis’s diverse population. More information is available at www.davisphoenixco.org.

Learn more and RSVP for the event at mobilize.us/indivisibleyolo/event/840116.

