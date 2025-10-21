Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 305: Jared Fishman on Policing, Reform, and Fragile Institutions

In this episode of Everyday Injustice, host David Greenwald talks with former federal prosecutor Jared Fishman, author of Fire on the Levee: The Murder of Henry Glover and the Search for Justice after Hurricane Katrina. Fishman revisits the 2005 killing of Henry Glover by New Orleans police officers in the chaotic days following Hurricane Katrina, a case he investigated and brought to trial early in his career. Twenty years later, he reflects on what the tragedy revealed about institutional breakdown and systemic failure in American policing.

Fishman, who now leads the Justice Innovation Lab, discusses how Katrina exposed not just a natural disaster, but “a disaster of real human proportions.” The aftermath of Glover’s killing, he explains, underscored the collapse of accountability in law enforcement—when “all forms of accountability were crushed” and a culture of silence protected wrongdoing. His work later helped spur major reforms in the New Orleans Police Department, but he cautions that the department’s progress remains incomplete.

The conversation also traces how awareness of systemic police misconduct has evolved since those early post-Katrina years. Before Ferguson and George Floyd, Fishman says, most Americans viewed police abuse as isolated incidents—“bad apples” rather than symptoms of a broken system. Today, he argues, there’s wider recognition that true reform means confronting the institutional incentives, recruitment models, and training failures that perpetuate injustice across jurisdictions.

Finally, Fishman links these lessons to current debates over federal militarization of cities. Drawing on his experience in both war zones and American courtrooms, he warns that the sight of National Guard troops in U.S. streets should “alarm everyone,” calling it evidence of “how fragile our institutions are.” Real public safety, he concludes, depends on addressing root causes—poverty, mental health, and inequality—not on “arresting more people” or treating social problems through the criminal legal system.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: