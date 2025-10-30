Journalist Sami Hamdi’s Detention Sparks Free Speech Debate

MCFARLAND, Calif. – The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA), alongside its legal partners, has filed for a writ of habeas corpus and an emergency temporary restraining order to prevent the government from transferring British Muslim journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi away from his legal team. Hamdi was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

According to the CAIR press release, Hamdi was on a U.S. speaking tour and had spoken at a CAIR Sacramento annual gala the night before his detention. He was also scheduled to speak at a CAIR Florida gala. The State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs revoked Hamdi’s visitor visa on Oct. 24, 2025, which CAIR-CA stated was due to his criticism of a “foreign government’s genocide.”

CAIR-CA condemned the detention, stating that Hamdi’s case represents “not what the Constitution permits or envisions.” The organization emphasized that “every single person on American soil… has the right to free speech and other fundamental freedoms.”

The press release details the combined habeas and temporary restraining order filings submitted by CAIR-CA, immigration attorney Hassan Ahmad, and the Muslim Legal Fund of America. They ask the court to “preserve the status quo by enjoining any transfer outside the region,” “protect access to counsel, including same-day confidential calls and timely in-person or virtual legal visits,” “enjoin removal while the case is adjudicated,” and “order Mr. Hamdi’s release.”

The organization further asserted that “anti-Muslim extremists Laura Loomer and Amy Mekelberg have publicly taken credit for his abduction, claiming that ICE acted in response to their demands and smearing Hamdi with various anti-Muslim conspiracy theories.” The press release states that the State Department initially attempted to justify Hamdi’s detention by sharing an X post by Mekelberg containing those conspiracy theories.

CAIR-CA CEO Hussam Ayloush and other members of the organization met with Hamdi on Oct. 27 and stated that he remains “resolute and steadfast,” and “committed to continuing to advocate for free speech, human rights, and just foreign policies.” The organization warned that “if the government can cancel a valid visa because it does not like what a person says or believes, then anyone legally visiting, studying or working in our country… would be in danger of abduction and deportation if the government happens to dislike their speech.”

The CAIR-CA press release concludes by urging the community to contact their members of Congress to “demand that ICE release Hamdi and that immigration officials make decisions about visitor and immigration visas based on facts, not bigoted conspiracy theories.”

