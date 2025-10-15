Court Watch: Court Sets 2026 Trial Date for Woman on Warrant Since 2020

WOODLAND, Calif. — On Oct. 14, 2025, a woman appeared in court via LifeSize regarding her shoplifting misdemeanor dating back to early March 2020. According to the court, she has been on warrant status for the past five years. In this case, Judge Clara Levers refused to schedule the accused’s trial date for any time before Jan. 6, 2026, due to the accused having been in warrant status for so long.

Before proceeding with her case, the accused agreed to waive her right to a jury trial, which was scheduled to occur in the next 45 days. Deputy Public Defender David Muller advised the accused that waiving time would allow her to review the reports and prepare a defense.

In response, Judge Clara Levers scheduled the accused’s case for Jan. 6, 2026, in Department 9 at 9 a.m. She stated that the accused is ordered to appear “as she’s been in warrant status for a very long time.”

Deputy District Attorney Candace Guthmiller argued before Judge Levers, requesting that the court set an earlier date for the accused. She contended that, due to the accused being in warrant status for the past several years, “[there is] a risk for her not appearing again.”

“Additionally, there comes a prejudice to people’s case if taken to trial as memories fade, and this case is from five years ago, we would hope to resolve sooner rather than later to avoid prejudice to the case,” DDA Guthmiller said.

Judge Levers opposed DDA Guthmiller’s request to the court, stating, “I would hope to avoid prejudice to the case too, but she’s been on warrant status for five years.” Judge Levers argued that a difference of a few weeks will not impact the long-term outcome. She ordered that the accused appear in person at the next hearing.

Despite pleas from the DDA to not prolong the accused’s case further, Judge Levers maintained the delayed trial date, set for Jan. 6, 2026, at 9 a.m.

