COURT WATCH: Yolo County Judge Denies Motion for Release to Residential Treatment Program Despite Plea for Help

WOODLAND, Calif. — On Thursday morning, Deputy Public Defender Caryn Warren submitted a motion requesting her client’s release to a residential treatment program so he could receive care for drug and mental health issues.

The accused faces charges of resisting a public officer, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Judge Catherine Hohenwarter denied the motion.

Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Spatola opposed the request, arguing that the accused is still on bail, committed a “very serious crime,” and poses a risk to public safety. He said a release would be premature because blood test results to determine whether the accused was under the influence at the time of the incident have not yet been released.

After the denial, the accused asked to address the court. “I feel my rights are being violated,” he said.

He told the court he had found a therapist and identified programs for drug and mental health treatment, adding that he needed to be released to participate. “[I am] not a danger to anyone but myself,” he said.

He claimed he was not receiving medication or mental health support while in custody.

The accused accepted responsibility, saying, “I am facing charges for something I should not have done, I admit,” and appealed to the court to “please respect my rights as a human being.” He also said he felt the law had not been properly explained to him.

Warren reminded her client that the judge had already ruled on the motion. The accused then expressed confusion about the purpose of a preliminary hearing, saying he had no evidence to contradict police statements.

Judge Hohenwarter explained that a preliminary hearing is meant to determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to send the case to a jury and that the defense is not required to produce evidence. She advised the accused not to say anything further, warning that he might “say something on the record that could harm him.”

The accused agreed to a 10-day time waiver and asked the court to revisit bail reduction at his next hearing.

The pretrial hearing was continued to Nov. 5. The accused remains in custody with bail set at $500,000.

