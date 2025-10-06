Justice Groups Urge Court to Stop ICE Arrests Near Places of Worship

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two justice reform organizations, Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP) and the Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP), have filed an amicus brief urging the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to halt Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests near places of worship, arguing that a Department of Homeland Security policy poses a direct threat to public trust and safety.

For decades, both Democratic and Republican administrations limited immigration enforcement in sensitive locations such as houses of worship, hospitals, and schools to protect public safety. According to the brief, restricting enforcement in these areas allows witnesses and victims to feel more comfortable cooperating with law enforcement and helps families practice their religion and access essential services without fear.

However, those protections were eliminated under the new DHS policy, which allows ICE agents to issue arrests within these sensitive areas.

Aramis Ayala, executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, emphasized that the policy undermines public safety and trust. “When families fear that stepping into a church, synagogue, or mosque could put them or their loved ones at risk of deportation, trust in law enforcement collapses,” Ayala said. “Victims stay silent, witnesses disappear, and people withdraw from the community. The result is a justice system that cannot solve or prevent crime and communities that are left fractured and vulnerable.”

Lieutenant Diane Goldstein, executive director of LEAP, also warned that the policy erodes community relationships essential for effective policing. “As law enforcement professionals, we know public safety depends on trust and cooperation,” Goldstein said. “Allowing immigration enforcement in places like schools, hospitals, and houses of worship destroys that trust, making it harder for us to keep communities safe.”

Beyond serving as religious spaces, the brief notes that these institutions provide vital services such as childcare, meals, shelter, and counseling — all of which foster community, reduce crime rates, and support public health.

Goldstein concluded, “People must be able to go to class, see a doctor, or attend religious services without fearing an immigration raid. We urge the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to reverse this harmful decision and reaffirm that true safety comes when everyone feels secure in seeking care, education, and community.”

