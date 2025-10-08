Pamela Price Unfiltered: Episode 30 | Unmasking Charlie Kirk, Political Prosecutions, and the New DA

He exposes how children of color are still being charged as adults, while police officers and corporations walk free — a raw and urgent reminder that reform without accountability is just theater.

When justice only applies to the powerful — that’s not justice at all. 💥

In this unfiltered episode, activist George Galvis joins Pamela Price for a blistering conversation about double standards in the justice system. Galvis takes aim at Alameda County’s appointed District Attorney, accusing her of upholding a “Just-US system, not a justice system.” He exposes how children of color are still being charged as adults, while police officers and corporations walk free — a raw and urgent reminder that reform without accountability is just theater.

Then in Legally Speaking, Pamela dives into the escalating legal storm surrounding Donald Trump’s weaponization of the Department of Justice. She breaks down how Trump has turned prosecution into a political weapon, targeting former FBI Director James Comey and plotting to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James. The recent firing of U.S. Attorney Eric Siebert, Pamela argues, marks one of Trump’s most dangerous abuses of power yet.

And in Life in Trump’s America, Pamela unmasks the hypocrisy and racism behind right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, whose self-styled “patriotism” has fueled division and hate across the country.

It’s a fiery, truth-telling episode — one that asks listeners to confront what real justice looks like in a system built to protect privilege.

