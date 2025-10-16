Kevin ‘Rashid’ Johnson: Radical Writer and Activist Demands Prison Abolition

Kevin “Rashid” Johnson is a radical incarcerated writer, artist, and activist born in Richmond, Virginia in 1971, who advocates forcefully against prison labor and systemic injustices. After a 1990 murder conviction which he contests as wrongful, he has spent years in solitary confinement while organizing resistance from behind bars. As a founding member of the New Afrikan Black Panther Party and later the Revolutionary Intercommunal Black Panther Party, he links prison reform to revolutionary struggle. Through books, articles, and organizing, including prison strikes, he frames incarceration as a site of political contestation and demands radical abolition.

The Best Possible World: Are We There Yet? (2025)

By Kevin “Rashid” Johnson

Are we there yet?

No, not yet

Bet we are somewhere

Though not where

We aim to get

And where is that?

It’s a place where

We won’t be preyed on

Anymore

Lie on anymore

Where we’ll receive

An even score

Not being trod on

Like mats on the floor

Where we won’t

Be slaves again

Where we won’t be

Preyed on again

Where enemies

Won’t pretend

To be our friend

Where those who

Call us brother and sister

Mean it from the heart

Where we all

Will be respected as

Inherently smart

Where love is real

Where people won’t

Pretend they feel

What they really don’t

That they intend to do

What they really won’t

Where deception

Isn’t seen by those in power

As a moral gain

Where people don’t feel pleasure

In causing others pain

It’s a whole other world

Where it’s safe to let wander

Little boys and girls

Where goods and services

Are freely given

Where we all share

The highest standard of living

It sounds utopian I know

Maybe even unreal

A land where no one

Will invade violate or steal

Where individuals are held

To a group standard

Where mutual integrity love and respect

Are collectively demanded

And if betrayed

The group will be the one

To whom amends will be made

This sort of world

We’ve known before

But in smaller societies

Communal to the core

They can be replicated

On a larger scale

But it will take a global struggle

That cannot fail

To dethrone the greedy

Those who have the running or things

Cast them from their thrones

Give the working people the reins

Where society is purged

Of the urges of graft and greed

Where each gives

According to ability

To each according to their needs

