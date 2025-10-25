Lawyers’ Committee Criticizes Trump Admin’s ICE Actions in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area (LCCRSF) issued a press statement Thursday denouncing the Trump administration’s plan to deploy more than 100 federal agents to San Francisco, calling the move destabilizing and menacing toward immigrant communities.

“This planned deployment is inhumane and designed to inflict fear rather than provide security. It deliberately targets the most vulnerable members of our community, who are parents, workers, and families, sowing fear in the very places they should feel safest,” the organization wrote. The committee said that safe spaces such as homes, workplaces and neighborhoods are being deliberately targeted.

The LCCRSF described the deployment as “a shameless waste of taxpayer dollars,” pointing to halted essential services and unpaid federal workers caused by the ongoing government shutdown. “Their priority is clear: terrorizing San Francisco over funding the government,” the statement said.

The group emphasized that the community needs accessible health care, living wages, affordable housing and safety rooted in justice — not federal agents patrolling the streets.

“This deployment is not about public safety, but about racial profiling,” the committee added, noting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids disproportionately target people of color. ProPublica has reported that at least 170 U.S. citizens have been wrongfully detained under the Trump administration.

Vowing to “meet this moment with steadfast resolve,” the LCCRSF reaffirmed its solidarity with affected communities.

The committee reminded immigrant community members of their legal rights, including the right to remain silent and refuse to answer questions about birthplace, immigration status or how one entered the country.

They have the right not to open the door to ICE unless agents show a judicial warrant signed by a judge and should ask to see the warrant under the door, as an administrative warrant is not sufficient for entry. Individuals also should not sign any documents before consulting an attorney.

The committee urged people to make copies of vital documents, such as passports or immigration papers, and inform trusted loved ones of their location. If a loved one is detained, they should call the local Rapid Response Network immediately.

Additional resources are available through the CARRN Toolkit and the Post-Detention Guide.

The LCCRSF also provided Bay Area Rapid Response Hotlines. San Francisco’s 24/7 hotline is 415-200-1548. The San Mateo County 24/7 hotline is (203) 666-4472 or (203) NO-MIGRA. Alameda County’s ACILEP line is (510) 241-4011 and operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contra Costa County’s Stand Together Contra Costa hotline is 925-900-5151.

The organization also reminded protesters of their constitutional rights. Individuals have the right to peacefully assemble and to record police and ICE activity in public spaces. If stopped, they have the right to remain silent and do not have to answer questions about immigration status or birthplace. If arrested, they should ask for an attorney immediately.

The statement called on the City of San Francisco and Mayor Daniel Lurie to “take immediate and unequivocal action to protect all constituents,” including a “public affirmation of our city’s Sanctuary City status” and a guarantee that no local resources will aid the federal operation.

“Our communities are strong, resilient and rooted in a history of resistance,” the committee said. “We will watch, we will document and we will use every legal tool at our disposal to fight this injustice.”

