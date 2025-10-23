Court Watch: Marine Ordered Held after Prosecutors Refile Attempted Murder Case 18 Months Later

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Wednesday ordered a 26-year-old U.S. Marine to be held on $290,000 bail after prosecutors refiled attempted murder and firearm charges more than 18 months after a 2024 shooting incident on South Voluntario Street.

Judge Thomas Adams issued the ruling after defense attorneys argued that the lengthy delay was unjustified and that the accused should remain free while continuing his active service in the Marine Corps.

According to Santa Barbara Police Department records, the accused was first arrested in March 2024 after officers responded to a shots-fired call near the 200 block of South Voluntario Street. Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said “an occupant of a vehicle had fired several rounds at the victims and then fled the area.” No one was injured, but police identified several potential victims at the scene.

The accused was initially booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder with a gang enhancement, assault with a firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm. The District Attorney’s Office released him shortly afterward, stating the case had been referred for further investigation.

At Wednesday’s arraignment, the defense argued that the 18-month delay between the arrest and refiling of charges violated due process and showed the prosecution lacked new evidence. Defense counsel said the accused had remained employed and in good standing with the Marine Corps during that time, demonstrating he posed no risk to public safety.

The defense asked that he be released on his own recognizance or, alternatively, that bail be set at $100,000 with GPS monitoring.

Deputy District Attorney Justin Greene rejected the defense’s argument, saying the case had not been dropped but placed under further investigation. Greene cited the seriousness of the allegations, calling the incident a gang-related drive-by shooting, and urged the court to remand the accused into custody because of the violent nature of the offenses.

During the hearing, the accused appeared in full Marine dress uniform as his mother watched from the gallery.

Judge Adams sided with the prosecution, citing the severity of the charges and the gang and firearm enhancements, and ordered the accused into custody with bail set at $290,000.

A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for Oct. 28, with a preliminary hearing to follow on Nov. 5.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: