Court Watch: Judge Delays Case for Man Seeking Mental Health Help, Questions Low Bail and Safety Risks

WOODLAND, Calif. – Judge Clara M. Levers presided over a hearing for a man facing a new felony and two misdemeanor charges, weighing his ongoing mental health treatment against public safety concerns and the fairness of his current bail amount.

Deputy Public Defender Roberto Villa highlighted his client’s ongoing mental health treatment and urged the court to keep bail at the current level, which the accused can afford. The court had to consider the accused’s mental health challenges alongside concerns about potential risks to the community.

The accused, represented by DPD Villa, faces a felony charge of obstructing or resisting an executive officer with force, along with two misdemeanors. Villa told the court this was the first time his client “has had the opportunity to address the mental health issues he’s been struggling with,” urging that bail remain as set to allow him to continue his treatment plan.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo opposed the request, pointing to the accused’s prior criminal record and the seriousness of the charges, which include domestic violence causing great bodily injury. Palumbo argued that his $60,000 bail was “significantly below schedule by $90,000,” saying it was not enough for “a significant public safety risk.”

Judge Levers expressed concern, asking whether the accused’s mental health plan had been “contemplated when he posted the $60,000 bail before he was arrested on the new felony.” The judge said there was a “disconnect” between the existing bail and his pending mental health diversion motion, which has not yet been ruled on.

Palumbo added that “the People are asking that he be here if the mental health motion is granted, then his mental health condition can be addressed.” The court decided to postpone the matter, ordering the accused to personally appear in court Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. to further reassess his custody status.

Villa emphasized the importance of following his client’s treatment plan and considering his mental health, but Palumbo noted the seriousness of the charges and prior history, underscoring the tension between rehabilitation and punishment — and raising questions about humanity in the justice system.

