Newsom Signs Controversial Bill Enhancing Antisemitism Protections in California Schools

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed AB 715, a bill authored by Assemblymembers Rick Chavez Zbur and Dawn Addis and championed by the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, to strengthen protections against antisemitism in K-12 schools across the state.

The legislation establishes a new state Office of Civil Rights within the California Department of Education and creates an Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator who will help develop training, review complaints, advise school districts, and recommend policy changes.

Supporters say the law responds to an alarming rise in harassment and bias targeting Jewish students and sends a strong message that hate has no place in public schools.

“Today is a historic day for California’s Jewish community and for every child who has ever felt unsafe, unseen, or unwelcome at school,” said David Bocarsly, executive director of the Jewish Public Affairs Committee, which sponsored the bill. “By signing AB 715, Governor Newsom has sent a clear and powerful message: antisemitism, like all forms of hate, has no place in our public schools, period. This law is more than policy — it is a promise that Jewish children, their families, and all students, deserve a great public education and classrooms free from hate and discrimination.”

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel of Encino, co-chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, praised the new law as a “strong and unambiguous message — hate has no place in our schools and will not be tolerated.” He credited Jewish students, parents, and educators for “fighting tirelessly to protect Jewish children.”

Assemblymember Dawn Addis of Morro Bay called the legislation “a historic first-in-the-nation effort that centers on the wellbeing of children across our state, many of whom bravely shared horrific stories about their experiences in our schools.” Addis said the measure ensures that “in protecting Jewish students, we take a step forward in protecting all students from hate and discrimination.”

Under AB 715, school districts will be required to investigate instances of discriminatory harassment or antisemitic conduct and take corrective action when necessary. Instructional materials must also meet state standards for factual accuracy and inclusivity.

Despite widespread support in the Legislature, the bill drew criticism from educators, civil rights advocates, and free speech groups who warned it could have unintended consequences for classroom discussions on controversial issues.

Theresa Montaño, a professor of Chicano/a Studies and tri-chair of the California Faculty Association’s Teacher Education Caucus, said, “Teacher discourse on Palestine or the genocide in Gaza will be policed, misrepresented, and reported to the antisemitism prevention coordinator. Today, it’s Palestine, but tomorrow it could be your ‘rainbow flag,’ your ‘Black Lives Matter poster,’ or your ‘ICE out of LA’ T-shirt.”

Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations California, expressed similar concerns, saying the law “threatens to chill free speech and comprehensive learning in classrooms, punish educators for discussing global human rights issues, and adds a financial strain on the state’s already deficient budget by adding additional levels of bureaucracy.”

Some organizations, including the ACLU and the California Teachers Association, urged Newsom to veto the measure, arguing that vague or overbroad definitions of antisemitism could invite censorship or litigation. Critics were particularly concerned that the law draws on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, which they say conflates criticism of Israel with antisemitic speech.

Supporters countered that the law does not criminalize criticism of Israel and is narrowly focused on preventing discrimination and harassment targeting Jewish students. They emphasized that AB 715 complements broader anti-discrimination efforts, including SB 48, a companion measure signed the same day that expands protections for students facing bias based on race, gender, religion, or sexual orientation.

AB 715 will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, placing California at the forefront of a national debate over how schools should address antisemitism, academic freedom, and the boundaries of free expression in the classroom.

