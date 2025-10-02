DOJ Report Finds Hemet Police Justified in Fatal Shooting of Jimmy Lopez

OAKLAND, Calif. – The California Department of Justice has released its findings in the officer-involved shooting of Jimmy Lopez in Hemet on July 4, 2024, determining that no criminal charges were warranted. The review was conducted under Assembly Bill 1506, which requires the DOJ to investigate all incidents where an unarmed civilian dies in a law enforcement shooting.

The report, part of the state’s push for transparency and accountability in policing, provided a detailed account of the incident and the DOJ’s conclusions. Investigators determined that the officers’ actions did not meet the threshold for criminal liability.

In a press release, Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized the role of AB 1506 in maintaining public trust. “The California Department of Justice remains steadfast in our commitment to working together with all law enforcement partners to ensure an unbiased, transparent, and accountable legal system for every resident of California,” Bonta said. “AB 1506 is a critical transparency and accountability tool, and our hope is that this report provides understanding that advances towards a safer California for all. Any loss of life is a tragedy, and we extend our condolences to Mr. Lopez’s family. We will continue to work to foster a just and equitable legal system that not only protects the rights of individuals but also promotes trust and accountability between law enforcement and our communities.”

According to the DOJ’s account, Hemet police received a call at 1:39 a.m. that an intoxicated man had dropped a gun outside a local bar before walking east on East Florida Street. About nine minutes later, officers found Lopez, who matched the suspect description, propped up against a storefront wall.

Police ordered Lopez to sit upright and place his hands behind his head, which he initially did. But moments later, he retrieved a vape pen from the ground. Despite hearing commands such as “don’t reach” and “keep your hands up,” Lopez reached into his pocket and pulled out an object that appeared to be a handgun, according to the DOJ’s report.

Lopez pointed the object at officers, who opened fire. Eight Hemet officers collectively fired 69 rounds, killing Lopez. The object was later identified as an airsoft gun designed to look like a Glock 19.

The DOJ said its review found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers did not act in defense of what they perceived as a threat. Because Lopez raised what looked like a firearm, investigators concluded that a reasonable officer could have believed deadly force was necessary.

The report also considered whether the officers could have used less-lethal alternatives. Although those factors were reviewed, the DOJ did not recommend changes to the Hemet Police Department’s practices in this case.

