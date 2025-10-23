Op-ed | Seven Million People Unite at Peaceful No Kings Protests to Defend Our First Amendment Rights

by Ellen Flenniken, she/her, Deputy Director Campaigns, ACLU Justice Division

originally published by ACLU

ACLU Justice Division leader Ellen Flenniken saw people across the country come together to stand up for free speech, protest peacefully, and show that our power grows when we act as one.

On Saturday, October 18, more than seven million people across all 50 states came together to make it clear: when we, the people, see attacks on our democracy and freedoms, we will not be silenced.

With more than 2,700 events taking place nationwide, it was a day of peaceful, lawful protest against abuse of power — a bold and joyful assertion of our rights that demonstrated the power of organizing our communities, and the power of unity in the face of repression. I joined the ACLU’s organizing team to help our communities show up.

The “No Kings” gatherings wouldn’t have been possible without the First Amendment; a cornerstone of U.S. democracy. It gives us freedom of speech, to peacefully protest, and to gather without fear of government intervention. In this country, everyone is entitled to their beliefs, and to act on them lawfully and without fear of punishment — no matter how “unpopular” or “disfavored” those beliefs may be.

But the Trump administration continues to abuse its power to silence and punish people and organizations who express viewpoints it doesn’t like. Despite fearmongering from those who would prefer that the public stay quiet, millions of Americans refused to stay home and instead channeled their courage to show up and speak up for each other. Because the best way to protect our First Amendment rights is to keep using them — and to do so peacefully, knowing the power of nonviolent protest to make repression backfire.

The Power of The People

Although we now know this was one of the biggest single-day demonstrations in American history, I was still struck by the passion and energy driving every single event, big or small, on Saturday, even before we knew the full scale of the turnout.

Even my small, conservative hometown of Brenham, Texas held a No Kings Rally with at least a hundred people in attendance, and it was far from being the only small town to show up for our rights and for each other.

Growing up queer in a deeply red, rural area of Texas, I often felt isolated and alone before finding my path in organizing work. I can only imagine how young people in similar communities felt across the country, seeing that hundreds of their neighbors are in this fight, side by side with them.

While I was supporting the coalition and ACLU affiliates all across the country as we participated in over 2,700 events, my mom took my five-year-old Jack to No Kings — his first ever protest. Even at such a young age, he’s already clear-eyed about one thing: we are supposed to take care of each other. Hopefully, this has sparked a lifetime of taking action to protect our rights in him, as it did in so many other attendees.

That’s why it’s important to continue showing up for our rights. We often find that we’re not really alone, and that there’s an entire community ready to share your strength, joy, and courage. Moments like these remind us that solidarity itself is an act of resistance.

Keeping the Momentum Going Together

It might seem overwhelming to figure out how you can continue to fight back against the abuses of power that continue to escalate. Supporting No Kings Day by going to safety trainings to keep our protests peaceful and lawful, sharing Know Your Rights Materials with your friends, and attending the day of protest was a great step to take. But you don’t have to wait until the next protest in your city to keep speaking up.

One of the most important parts of contributing to a movement like this is keeping it moving forward, even when it doesn’t seem as exciting or you aren’t sure where to start.

This was never meant to be a single day of outrage. The ACLU will channel the energy and courage of Saturday’s protests to continue to do everything in our power in the courts and our communities to defend and strengthen our democracy and push back against the Trump administration’s encroachment of our rights.

There will be more actions, more creative tactics, and more moments to stand up for one another, because it’s going to get worse before it gets better, and we will make it better together. No Kings is a springboard for future action, and sustaining it will take persistence and care for one another.

Our communities can keep our continued engagement simple. Contact your elected representatives, connect with your neighbors on the issues you care about, or display a sign in your front yard or window.

We can also continue to learn about what we can do through our We the People Activist Toolkit, and even join our next People Power Training on October 28, 2025 for an update on where this fight stands and how you can help. All are welcome and encouraged to join.

How We Define the Future

Every act of engagement — no matter how big or small — builds momentum. Mass mobilization isn’t just about numbers; it’s about shaping the public narrative. When our opposition spreads misinformation to justify repression, or sows fear in an attempt to divide us, our collective, peaceful response becomes a truth that cannot be manipulated or ignored.

October 18 was not the finale. It was the next step in something bigger. The protests transformed fear into courage and isolation into collective strength. Our movement’s power comes from the joy and solidarity that make resistance not just possible, but unstoppable.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: