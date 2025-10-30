Court Watch: Prosecutor’s Request for Jail Time for DUI Charge Deemed Excessive

WOODLAND, CA – Deputy District Attorney Stefanie Decillis advocated to send an expecting mother to jail, a move the court deemed excessive for a misdemeanor DUI charge. Deputy Public Defender James Bradford and Judge David Rosenberg agreed it was unnecessary to place the accused in custody before trial.

Decillis argued that the accused should be taken into police custody, justifying the request by noting it would be her second alcohol violation. The prosecutor claimed the accused posed a threat to public safety.

According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the accused could lose her privilege to drive if found in violation of multiple actions. “If the officer determines that you are in violation of more than one APS [Administrative Per Se] action, you may be issued a suspension and/or revocation order for each action,” the DMV states.

The DMV also offers a DUI program to reduce repeat offenses, explaining: “The objectives of the DUI program are to reduce the number of repeat DUI offenses by persons who complete a state-licensed DUI program; and to provide participants an opportunity to address problems related to the use of alcohol and/or other drugs.”

The accused was apprehended for drunk driving in July of this year. The court waived time and set a preliminary hearing date for Jan. 5, 2026.

The accused, while currently pregnant, also has a young child. She was placed on supervised own recognizance (SOR) and banned from drinking or entering establishments that serve alcohol. The accused assured the court she would not be drinking and would follow all restrictions imposed by the court.

