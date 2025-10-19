Manhattan DA Bragg Appointed Co-Chair of Prosecutors Against Gun Violence

Photo credit: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been appointed co-chair of Prosecutors Against Gun Violence (PAGV), an independent and bipartisan coalition of 50 prosecutors dedicated to tackling gun violence. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Bragg will serve alongside Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, who has held the position since 2021.

During Bragg’s tenure, which began in 2022, shootings in Manhattan have decreased by 66% and homicides by 48%. As of Oct. 12, 2025, shootings and homicides are down 36% compared to the same period last year. Bragg aims to expand efforts against interstate gun trafficking and ghost and 3D-printed guns, while advancing litigation, legislative, and advocacy initiatives in partnership with the private sector to promote accountability and safety.

Bragg said he was honored by the appointment and commended PAGV’s ongoing work to combat gun violence and “advance public safety.” In his statement, Bragg called for a “comprehensive, nationwide approach through collaboration, investments and advocacy” to address the crisis of gun violence.

Klein thanked outgoing co-chair and Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark for her “leadership and vision” and congratulated Bragg on his appointment. Klein, who has criticized Ohio and other states for policies that “erode reasonable firearm restrictions,” praised PAGV’s mission to find “common-sense solutions” to gun violence and enhance community safety.

Clark reflected on PAGV’s advocacy during her tenure, highlighting efforts such as urging credit card companies to create a distinct Merchant Category Code for ghost gun dealers and filing briefs supporting restrictions on firearm access for individuals with a history of domestic violence. She also expressed gratitude to Klein and congratulated Bragg on assuming the role.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Bragg has prioritized targeting the proliferation of ghost guns and 3D-printed firearms. His office has collaborated with 3D-printing and digital design companies to strengthen online safety measures and remove firearm blueprints from public access. Bragg has also advocated for legislation making the manufacture of 3D-printed guns and gun components a felony and criminalizing the online distribution of 3D-printed gun designs.

