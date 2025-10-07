Court Watch: Defense Argues for Treatment over Jail Time in Drug Possession Case

WOODLAND, Calif. – During a hearing at Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Catherine Hohenwarter presided over a sentencing discussion that underscored the growing tension between punishment and rehabilitation. The defense argued that the case revealed a potential inhumanity in justice, while the prosecution pressed for accountability through incarceration.

Deputy Public Defender Stephen Betz and Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays debated whether the accused should continue in rehabilitation or serve jail time. The accused faced both felony and misdemeanor charges related to drug possession and a suspended license.

Betz emphasized that the accused has been making strong progress in treatment. “He’s currently back in residential treatment, which I think is the main concern,” Betz told the court, arguing that jail time would interrupt recovery.

He asked the court to “simply impose a term and condition that he complete the program,” stressing that punishment would not help him rebuild stability.

Betz added that the accused has been cooperative and that his most recent offense did not involve dangerous driving. He reminded the court of the accused’s previous DUI conviction from 2010 and said, “There’s no evidence that his driving was under the influence—that was a short distance of travel.”

Judge Hohenwarter acknowledged these mitigating factors, noting that the accused was “very respectful.” However, she explained that under current law, mandatory supervision rules might require temporary confinement before further release.

Hays, while recognizing the accused’s progress, maintained that accountability remained essential. She warned that releasing him without any form of punishment “would be a dangerous message,” adding, “You might as well tell the accused, please go use again, because nothing will happen to you.”

Betz countered that the accused’s continued efforts showed meaningful change. He pointed out that, after the death of his son, the accused “tested negative” upon returning to treatment, demonstrating his commitment to sobriety. “This is why Prop. 36 is in place,” Betz said. “So that people can get to the root cause of their problems, so everyone is safer.”

Throughout the hearing, Hays continued to advocate for incarceration, insisting that rehabilitation should not replace accountability. Betz questioned how courts should balance recovery with responsibility, arguing that treatment was the path to long-term safety.

Despite the defense’s plea, Judge Hohenwarter decided to delay sentencing until the accused completes his program. The postponement highlighted the broader tension between accountability and rehabilitation within the justice system, illustrating how sentencing decisions often weigh individual progress against institutional expectations.

