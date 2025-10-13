Monday Morning Commentary: Why America Must Confront and Reject Columbus Day

To reject Columbus Day, then, is not to revise history — it is to finally tell it honestly.

Some myths die hard, especially those that flatter power. For generations, Columbus Day has stood as a national symbol of discovery, courage and European ingenuity — a neat, triumphal story that smooths over the violence it conceals.

Rejecting Columbus Day is not about erasing history, but rather about refusing to perpetuate a national holiday rooted in myth, conquest, enslavement and sexual terror.

Donald Trump’s proclamations to “bring back” traditional Columbus Day celebrations have reignited debate, but his posturing only underscores the moral confusion at the heart of America’s commemoration.

The holiday was never legally abolished; it remains a federal observance under federal law. What Trump and his supporters seek to revive is not legality but mythology — an attempt to sanctify empire as heritage and to cast truth-telling as heresy.

Columbus did not discover America — he invaded it.

When the Spanish ships arrived in the Caribbean in 1492, the islands were already home to vibrant Indigenous civilizations — the Taíno, Arawak, and Carib peoples — with languages, political systems, and ecological knowledge that had sustained them for millennia.

Columbus’s arrival marked not the dawn of civilization, but the beginning of one of the bloodiest chapters in human history.

Bartolomé de las Casas, a Dominican friar who witnessed those years firsthand, chronicled the horrors in his History of the Indies.

He wrote of men “cutting off the hands of Indians who failed to bring in enough gold” and leaving them to bleed to death. He described Indigenous people burned alive, women enslaved, and children murdered in retribution for resistance.

Las Casas was no modern radical — he was a man of the 16th century — yet he could not stomach the cruelty carried out under Columbus’s rule.

Columbus established a tribute system that demanded Indigenous people deliver a quota of gold or cotton every few months. Those who failed were punished by mutilation or death.

The historian Samuel Eliot Morison, once a defender of Columbus, conceded that the system amounted to “slavery in all but name.” Within a generation, the population of Hispaniola collapsed from an estimated several hundred thousand to just a few thousand survivors.

Then there was the sexual violence. In a 1500 letter quoted by Las Casas, Columbus observed with cold detachment that “there are many dealers who go about looking for girls; those from nine to ten are now in demand.”

Michele de Cuneo, an Italian nobleman who sailed with him, wrote that Columbus gave him a Carib woman “as a gift.” Cuneo’s own account describes how he beat and raped her when she resisted. Columbus’s son, Ferdinand, later wrote that his father permitted his men to take Indigenous women freely.

There is credible historical evidence — from Columbus’s own reported words and from contemporaneous witnesses — that girls as young as nine or ten years old were being trafficked and raped by members of his expeditions with his awareness and consent.

While we lack direct proof of Columbus personally committing rape, his complicity in the sexual enslavement of underage girls is strongly supported by the historical record.

To reject Columbus Day, then, is not to revise history — it is to finally tell it honestly. It is to confront the difference between exploration and exploitation, between contact and conquest. It is to acknowledge that the so-called Age of Discovery was, for millions, an age of devastation.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day, celebrated in a growing number of cities and states, is not about replacing one hero with another. It is about shifting the moral lens of commemoration. Where Columbus Day celebrates domination, Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors survival, resilience, and cultural continuity. It calls on Americans to remember not only who “discovered” but who endured.

The irony is that the same political movement that rallies to “save” Columbus Day often claims to defend moral values — especially when it comes to sexual violence. Trump’s calls for harsher penalties for child rapists, including his push to expand the death penalty, are offered as proof of moral toughness.

In 2024, he declared he would “vigorously pursue” the death penalty for “violent rapists, murderers, and monsters.”

In 2025, he signed an executive order directing the Attorney General to “seek to overrule Supreme Court precedents that limit the authority of State and Federal governments to impose capital punishment.”

Under current Supreme Court law, that ambition would require overturning Kennedy v. Louisiana, the 2008 decision holding that the death penalty for child rape violates the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The Court reasoned that executing someone for a non-homicide crime was disproportionate and inconsistent with “the evolving standards of decency that mark the progress of a maturing society.”

Trump’s vow to reverse that decision rests on a belief that today’s Court might embrace a more punitive moral order — one that values vengeance over restraint.

Yet the contradiction is staggering: a president who exalts a man implicated in the sexual enslavement of children now calls for executing child rapists in the name of civilization.

To sanctify Columbus while condemning sexual violence is to exalt a symbol whose own record defiles the very values one claims to defend. The same logic that excuses colonial brutality as “necessary for progress” reappears whenever cruelty is repackaged as justice.

The moral challenge of rejecting Columbus Day, therefore, is larger than one holiday.

It asks whether America can confront the violence that underwrote its origins — and whether truth, not nostalgia, will guide its national story.

The evidence of Columbus’s brutality is not the invention of modern ideology, but a matter of historical record, documented by the very witnesses of the conquest.

Historians such as Kirkpatrick Sale, Howard Zinn, and Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz have argued that the mythology of Columbus functions as a founding fable: it transforms invasion into discovery and genocide into destiny.

The power of that myth endures because it absolves and allows Americans to celebrate a “new world” without facing the price paid by the old one.

Rejecting Columbus Day is not an emotional exercise or a matter of guilt, but an acknowledgment of the historical record — a record that documents genocide, enslavement, and sexual violence, including the rape of children, carried out under the system Columbus helped create.

His legacy is not one of discovery, but of domination.

The Taíno, Arawak, and other Indigenous nations did not disappear by accident; they were decimated and displaced through policies of forced labor, cultural destruction, and organized terror.

Restoring their place in the narrative is not symbolic revision — it is historical repair.

The holidays a nation enshrines define what it is willing to see and what it prefers to forget. To continue honoring Columbus is to affirm myth over evidence and conquest over truth.

Replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day means confronting the reality of colonial violence and affirming that survival, not subjugation, is what merits remembrance — for America cannot heal its history by cloaking it in ceremony, but only by facing it, naming it, and teaching it with honesty.

The time has come to end the veneration of a man whose expeditions unleashed centuries of human suffering.

Rejecting Columbus Day is not about erasing the past, but about telling it truthfully — an overdue act of historical integrity.

