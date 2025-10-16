Court Watch: CHP Officer Accused of Abusing Power as Victim Seeks Justice

WOODLAND, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer accused of abusing power appeared in Yolo County Superior Court this week as the defense sought to seal sensitive records and obtain mental health assistance for the officer.

Defense Attorney James Granucci argued that the officer has experienced mental health challenges and that the case files contain sensitive material that should be redacted. Granucci requested the court’s consideration for mental health treatment in lieu of harsher penalties.

According to the California Highway Patrol, “As an officer with CHP, your job is providing safety, service, and security to the citizens and visitors of our state.” CHP is a state-regulated and academy-trained agency whose mission is to serve the public.

Deputy District Attorney Frits Van Der Hoek opposed the motion, stating, “You have a CHP officer who is dragging innocent people in court and perjuring herself in front of the court. That is a huge amount of public interest that weighs heavily against sealing these records.” Prosecutors argued that the public deserves access to all documents, suggesting that the accused abused authority against civilians.

Judge Sonia Cortés said, “The only way the court can make the decision considering both parties is to review the motion.”

Van Der Hoek said the defense is attempting to dismiss the case entirely and that the public has a right to know about the accused’s conduct, especially when prior records—already concealed at the defense’s request—did not include medical or sensitive information.

CHP officers must pass both physical and psychological evaluations before beginning duty. The accused’s legal team is now pursuing mental health treatment as an alternative to incarceration.

A witness testified, “Her actions of perjury caused me undue financial expenses and stress, which I hope to receive compensation for.” The witness, a senior citizen, said they rely on Social Security income.

According to Van Der Hoek, “The defense motion to seal is essentially asking to take the case away and let the defendant avoid a conviction.” The prosecution reiterated the public’s strong interest in the case.

The CHP officer has not yet been sentenced and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 14, 2025.

