Lawsuit Claims Trump Administration Stifled Free Speech on College Campuses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The ACLU of Northern California and several groups supporting academic freedom and free speech have filed an amicus brief backing a First Amendment challenge against senior federal officials. The lawsuit was filed by two noncitizen students and Stanford University’s student newspaper, The Stanford Daily, according to a press release issued Oct. 16.

The lawsuit, directed at Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, contests what the ACLU calls the Trump administration’s “illegal use” of the Immigration and Nationality Act to deny visas and deport foreign nationals for speaking out against Israel or in favor of Palestine.

The ACLU of Northern California claims the administration’s tactics, which specifically target international students who openly oppose U.S. foreign policy toward Israel and Gaza, violate fundamental constitutional rights to free expression and due process.

Chessie Thacher, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Northern California, said in the statement that “everyone is protected by the First Amendment, regardless of immigration or citizenship status.” Thacher added, “The Trump administration is violating due process protections in the Constitution, stifling criticism of Israel and the United States’ involvement in the war on Gaza, and lowering the standard of our national political discourse by targeting international students for their speech.”

Academic and press freedom organizations back the amicus brief, which contends that the government’s actions stifle free expression on college campuses and create a dangerous precedent for student journalism and academic freedom. The ACLU stressed that such restrictions jeopardize the broader atmosphere of free speech in higher education in addition to affecting international and immigrant students.

According to the ACLU’s statement, this filing coincides with a growing national conversation about student activism on American campuses, where displays of support for Palestinians have resulted in disciplinary action or visa scrutiny.

The ACLU of Northern California emphasized that “the government cannot use immigration enforcement as a weapon to silence dissent” and reiterated its dedication to protecting journalists’ and students’ constitutional rights.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: