Sunday Commentary: No Kings—But a Kleptocrat

“No Kings Day” brought out huge crowds in protest of the Trump regime. But in a lot of ways, the nationwide series of events was misnamed. The real threat to democracy isn’t that Trump will become a king. It’s that he will, or already has, become a kleptocrat.

A kleptocracy is a system of government in which those in power exploit national resources and steal from the public treasury to enrich themselves, their families, or their allies. The word comes from the Greek roots kleptes (thief) and kratos (rule or power), literally meaning “rule by thieves.”

In such regimes, political leaders use state institutions for personal gain rather than public service. Corruption becomes systemic, laws are manipulated to protect the ruling elite, and wealth is hidden through shell companies, real estate, and offshore accounts.

As Anne Applebaum writes in Autocracy, Inc., modern kleptocracies like Putin’s Russia merge dictatorial control with globalized corruption, creating a system built not just on repression but on greed, secrecy, and the international financial networks that sustain it. That framework helps explain the danger of Trump’s second presidency far better than any royal metaphor ever could.

Applebaum never calls Trump a carbon copy of foreign dictators, but she identifies the same traits.

The first is the normalization of impunity—the belief that laws, norms, and even shame no longer apply.

Trump has treated government as a personal shield, pressuring the Justice Department to investigate his critics while protecting his allies. He has called for “retribution” and promised to use the DOJ against political opponents. He has refused legitimate oversight, from tax disclosures to the handling of classified documents, acting as though no court or constitution can touch him.

Then there is the marriage of kleptocracy and politics.

Like Putin’s Russia, Trumpism fuses wealth and power. He blurred public and private interests, using the presidency to benefit Trump Organization properties and cultivating a culture of cronyism and loyalty. Applebaum noted that “one in five condos in Trump-branded buildings is owned anonymously.” The system of secrecy, offshore accounts, and favors that sustains autocrats abroad now sustains the American right’s leading figure.

Trump’s disdain for the rule of law is also unmistakable.

Applebaum draws a distinction between the rule of law—where everyone is accountable—and what autocrats call rule by law, where legal mechanisms are used selectively to target enemies. Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” and his promises to “lock up” rivals embody that shift. Law, in his world, serves power; it does not constrain it.

Applebaum’s concept of the “fire hose of falsehoods” perfectly captures Trump’s communication style: constant, blatant lying not to persuade, but to exhaust.

The goal isn’t belief—it’s nihilism.

“If you can’t understand what’s going on, you won’t join a movement for democracy,” she writes. Trump’s torrent of conspiracy theories about election fraud and the “deep state” is designed to erode trust until citizens stop trying to discern truth at all.

Modern autocrats, Applebaum notes, also hide theft behind outrage.

Leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orbán—a far better model for Trump than any monarch—use culture wars to distract from corruption and frame critics as enemies of national identity.

Orbán has rewritten Hungary’s constitution, captured the media, and stoked moral panic about immigration, gender, and religion while consolidating power. Trump’s America follows the same pattern: polarization as cover for self-enrichment.

Both leaders demonstrate Applebaum’s central observation about censorship.

“Unlike their twentieth-century predecessors, today’s autocrats cannot impose censorship easily or effectively,” she writes. “Instead, they focus on winning audiences—building support by channeling resentment, hatred, and the desire for superiority.”

Modern authoritarianism doesn’t silence speech; it drowns it in noise. The objective is not to forbid truth but to make truth meaningless.

That dynamic is visible in the meme circulating online: “Reminder: A king would not allow a protest called ‘No Kings.’”

On the surface it sounds clever, even harmless. But it’s a small piece of propaganda, a reactionary defense of power disguised as common sense. Its subtext says: “If you can protest, you’re free—so stop complaining.” It reframes dissent as self-contradictory and mocks the very idea of protest. That’s how cynicism spreads: by teaching people that resistance is pointless.

This is what Applebaum calls the victory of irony.

Autocrats no longer need to ban books or imprison every critic; they simply make protest sound absurd. The meme doesn’t defend monarchy—it teaches passivity. It tells citizens that permission is freedom, that they should be grateful for their leash. When this kind of cynicism becomes normal, democracy begins to hollow out from within.

The real threat isn’t a king who abolishes protest; it’s a leader who convinces people protest doesn’t matter.

That is the essence of Orbánism—and the trajectory Trump is following. Applebaum describes how Orbán keeps elections and courts intact but drains them of meaning, using patronage, propaganda, and disinformation to dominate public life. Elections still happen, but only one side can win. The press still exists, but only to echo power. That’s not monarchy—it’s managed democracy, autocracy in democratic clothing.

Applebaum’s recent “Open Letters” essay, “Kleptocracy, Inc.,” warns that this transformation is already underway in the United States.

She points to the dismantling of ethics and oversight systems, the gutting of agencies like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the rollback of anti-corruption laws.

“The old administrative state, based on meritocracy and loyalty to the Constitution, is being replaced by a kleptocratic one,” she writes. American policy—foreign, domestic, and economic—is slowly being remade not to serve the public but to serve the ruler, his family, and his friends.

That is why the language of “No Kings” misses the point. Trump doesn’t need a crown; he already has impunity.

What he seeks is what Applebaum calls Autocracy, Inc.—a network of strongmen and enablers who trade favors, launder wealth, and normalize corruption under the banner of nationalism. His threat is not medieval but modern: the hollowing of democratic institutions from within, the conversion of government into a mechanism for personal gain, and the corrosion of public faith until cynicism replaces citizenship.

Trump has already promised to invoke the Insurrection Act, sending military forces into Democratic-led cities and imposing martial law under the pretext of restoring order. He has already deployed masked ICE agents into neighborhoods, provoking the kind of clashes that could justify such a declaration. The Insurrection Act could not be better tailored for abuse by a brazen authoritarian like Trump—and he knows it.

So yes, a king would not allow a protest called “No Kings.” But that’s not what’s coming.

The threat is subtler and more modern. It’s a kleptocrat who lets you march while he drains the institutions beneath your feet, who leaves the forms of democracy intact but hollows them out until only loyalty remains. That’s how freedom dies—not with a crown, but with applause and indifference.

