UC Davis Ranked No. 9 Among Nation’s Public Universities, According to Times Higher Education

DAVIS, Calif. — The University of California, Davis, has been ranked No. 9 among the nation’s top public universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, according to a UC Davis release issued Wednesday.

The global rankings, published Oct. 8, evaluated nearly 2,200 universities from 115 countries and territories. UC Davis placed 25th among more than 1,500 public and private U.S. universities and 64th worldwide.

The Times Higher Education rankings assess research-intensive universities using 18 performance indicators across five areas: teaching quality (29.5%), research environment (29%), research quality (30%), industry income (4%), and international outlook (7.5%).

According to the university, the new ranking underscores UC Davis’ continued excellence in education, research, and social mobility.

UC Davis was one of four University of California campuses ranked in the top 10 among U.S. public universities.

In other recent national rankings, UC Davis was recognized for its strong performance across multiple measures. In The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2026 rankings released Sept. 29, the campus ranked 2nd among public universities and 13th among all universities for setting graduates up for financial success.

The university also tied for No. 9 among public universities in the U.S. News Best Colleges 2026 rankings, published Sept. 23, earning additional recognition for innovation and social mobility.

In the Washington Monthly 2025 College Guide and Rankings, released in August, UC Davis placed 12th among public universities and 23rd among all U.S. colleges for research.

UC Davis noted that, while the university values independent evaluations, it prioritizes rankings that align with its mission of public service, inclusiveness, equity, and social mobility. The university encouraged prospective students to consider rankings as one of many factors in their college decision-making process.

