Reisig Complains About Judge’s Dismissal of Charges Against UCD Protesters

Image provided by the Yolo DA – note that most of the vandalism depicted in the image was not done by the three co-defendants in this case

Judge Cortés cited defendants’ restitution and education as reasons for dismissal.

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig sharply criticized a judge’s decision to dismiss felony vandalism and conspiracy charges against three UC Davis protesters accused of spray-painting the university’s iconic Egghead sculptures and other campus property during a 2024 protest over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The ruling by Judge Sonia Cortés on Oct. 14, 2025, ended a high-profile case that had drawn attention throughout the Davis community and reignited debate over the intersection of protest, art, and criminal accountability.

The decision came more than a year after a Yolo County grand jury indicted the three defendants—Nathan Orr, 32, Lysandra Dasilva, 32, and Cheyenne Xiong, 22—all residents of Davis.

The indictment alleged the trio had conspired to deface multiple UC Davis landmarks, including several of the university’s famed Egghead sculptures designed by late professor and artist Robert Arneson.

UC Davis police described the vandalism as part of a coordinated campus-wide action that caused over $4,200 in damages.

UC Davis Police Department officers captured Dasilva and Xiong fleeing the scene and later referred the case to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office with a recommendation for prosecution.

On July 19, 2024, a grand jury indicted all three on felony charges of vandalism and conspiracy, with Dasilva and Xiong also facing misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

At the Oct. 14 hearing, Judge Cortés dismissed the indictment “in the interest of justice,” noting that the defendants had paid restitution, completed community service, and participated in educational activities reflecting an understanding of the artwork’s cultural importance.

According to court testimony, Rachel Teagle, director of UC Davis’ Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, had suggested a restorative approach to resolving the case. She proposed that the defendants pay restitution, perform community service related to public art preservation, and watch a short documentary about the history and meaning of the Egghead sculptures.

Public Defender Danielle Craig told the court that her clients fulfilled all of Teagle’s recommendations in good faith, without any promise of dismissal.

“They completed every expectation that was outlined within two weeks,” Craig said, calling the case “a powerful learning experience.”

The defendants each volunteered more than 12 hours of community service with Cool Davis, an environmental nonprofit that promotes sustainable energy practices, and the Davis Night Market, a mutual aid group combating food insecurity.

They also collectively paid $4,203.28 in restitution to cover the cost of restoring three Egghead sculptures—“Stargazer,” “Yin & Yang,” and “Hear No Evil/See No Evil”—to their original condition.

Craig said the experience was educational rather than punitive, emphasizing that the defendants had “taken full responsibility” for their actions and learned about the artworks’ cultural and historical value.

Defense attorney David Nelson echoed that sentiment, telling the court the vandalism occurred “during a time of global outrage” and that his client’s actions, while misguided, were not malicious. “They understand that their anger washed over on people who work very hard and are proud of what they do,” Nelson said.

Attorney James Granucci added that neither the UC Board of Regents nor the university administration sought prosecution. “Neither the regents nor the chancellor wanted to see this result in a conviction,” Granucci said. “They made suggestions, our clients took those suggestions to heart, and they made the victims whole.”

Craig argued that the dismissal was the only remaining path forward after the District Attorney’s Office refused to allow any form of diversion. “When prosecutorial discretion is abandoned, then we are left with other avenues,” she said. “The law provides this court with authority to dismiss a case in the interest of justice. That’s the only opportunity for justice here.”

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson strongly opposed the motion, arguing that dismissal under Penal Code section 1385 was “not the correct vehicle” for ending the case. He said the ruling amounted to “an end-around around the usual process of prosecution,” which typically proceeds through trial or plea agreements.

Richardson said the acts of vandalism went beyond political protest and constituted a “coordinated event involving multiple people” across the UC Davis campus.

“It wasn’t just the Eggheads being vandalized but also large parts of the rest of the campus—windows, doors, walls, floors, all over campus where people were vandalizing with spray paint,” he said.

He also noted that the university’s maintenance and museum staff were the ones most affected, not the administration. “

The people who actually are affected by this, it’s not so much Chancellor May as it is the people that work for the Shrem Museum and the maintenance staff at UC Davis,” Richardson said. “They’re the people who ultimately have to clean up the mess in this case, and their voices won’t be heard if a trial doesn’t happen.”

Despite those arguments, Judge Cortés said she was persuaded that a traditional prosecution would not serve any meaningful public interest. She highlighted the defendants’ restitution and their cooperation with UC Davis officials.

“The victims were in agreement that the traditional prosecution route is not what they wished to pursue,” Cortés said in court. “They have completed the community service hours, watched the educational film about the significance of the Eggheads, and paid restitution in full.”

She added that while the court did not condone the vandalism, the defendants had taken appropriate steps to make amends. “It’s important that while you may want to exercise free speech rights, you need to do it in a lawful manner,” Cortés said. “Holding a sign is appropriate. But once you move onto someone else’s property, that’s where the problem arises.”

Cortés urged the defendants to use the experience to educate others. “If you are in any groups where there may be protests, educate them about what is appropriate and what is not appropriate so there won’t be vandalism,” she said. “The court is not condoning your behavior, but you have taken steps to remedy it.”

Following the hearing, Reisig issued a statement condemning the outcome and accusing the court of exceeding its authority. “

The judge’s decision to entirely dismiss the felony indictment of the Grand Jury was unprecedented in my experience,” Reisig said. “Judges are not generally authorized to unilaterally divert criminals indicted by the Grand Jury. We believe that Judge Cortés’ decision was improper.”

Reisig also criticized UC Davis officials for supporting a noncriminal resolution.

“The decision by the official UC Davis representative to recommend against a criminal conviction flies in the face of their original request and referral for criminal prosecution and creates a dangerous precedent for future cases of such conduct, suggesting similar criminal behavior at UC Davis will be treated with kid gloves,” he said. “This outcome is not good for public safety in our communities.”

The ruling marked a rare use of the “interest of justice” clause under California law, which allows judges to dismiss cases when prosecution would not serve the public good.

