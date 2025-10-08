Governor Newsom Signs Restitution First Act Into Law

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Assemblymember Catherine Stefani’s bill, AB 1213, the Restitution First Act, into law. Sponsored by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, the law prioritizes restitution to victims ahead of fines, fees, or other debts owed by people convicted of crimes.

According to the press release, the legislation “ensures that victims of crime are paid first and are made whole financially… before any other fines, fees as well as other debts are paid.”

The bill passed the Legislature with unanimous support and no opposition throughout the process. The broad approval, the press release noted, “demonstrates there is strong bipartisan support for common-sense legislation that puts victims first.”

District Attorney Jenkins expressed gratitude toward her partners in the effort, stating, “The Restitution First Act ensures that restitution payments to victims of crime are prioritized before any other government fine or fee is paid by the offender.” She emphasized that, while restitution cannot undo harm, such payments are “essential to making [victims] whole as they heal from the trauma they have endured.”

Assemblymember Stefani echoed this sentiment, stating that “victims of crime shouldn’t have to wait in line for restitution.” She described the bill as a crucial step toward “putting survivors first and ensuring they receive the justice and support they deserve.”

The impact of the new law was also recognized by victims’ families. “This law will not bring back our loved ones, but it will bring dignity and fairness to those left behind,” said Sherry Baltodano, mother of homicide victim Ronnie Goodman Jr. “AB 1213 is not just legislation—it is hope, it is accountability, and it is the chance to finally put victims first.”

At San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, incarcerated people are working with the Civic Engagement Group, where residents collaborate with DA Jenkins to identify systemic issues that need reform. Their joint discussions helped shape AB 1213 after they concluded that justice for victims was essential.

San Quentin Warden Chance Andes emphasized that the Civic Engagement Group’s work extends beyond education. “The San Quentin Civic Engagement Group is not only about informing the incarcerated about their rights; it is about responsibility,” Andes said. “This partnership shows how informed, constructive participation can influence policy for the better.”

The collaboration between the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and SQRC highlights the value of joint efforts to identify important issues like victim restitution, which benefits both victims and the incarcerated, as making amends can be a vital part of healing and reintegration. Enabling incarcerated people to take part in these conversations can help strengthen rehabilitation efforts.

Jenkins also announced the Access to Hope Initiative: Healing, Reform, and Reentry Partnership in 2024. The initiative focuses on prevention, intervention, and trust-building within communities most affected by crime and violence. Through quarterly symposia and monthly Civic Engagement Group meetings, DA staff engage directly with incarcerated individuals to shape smarter, more compassionate policies aimed at reducing recidivism and centering victims’ needs.

These efforts represent an important step toward rehabilitation and ensuring that victims’ rights are respected.

