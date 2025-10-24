Pamela Price Unfiltered: Episode 31 — The Law vs. The People

Season 2 of Pamela Price Unfiltered launches with a gripping episode that goes straight to the heart of America’s ongoing struggle between justice, race, and constitutional rights. From the Supreme Court’s latest battle over voting rights to mass protests erupting in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland, “The Law vs. The People: The Fight for the First Amendment” examines how the promise of democracy is being tested across the nation. ⚖️🔥

Pamela kicks off with Legally Speaking, breaking down Louisiana v. Callais, a high-stakes U.S. Supreme Court case that threatens to undermine key protections of the Voting Rights Act. She connects the legal implications to the broader erosion of voting power and representation for Black and brown communities in the South.

In an in-depth conversation, Pamela sits down with renowned civil rights attorney Carl Douglas, fresh off his $3.8 million verdict on behalf of a peaceful protestor. Together, they discuss the meaning of that victory amid the LA wildfires, ICE’s militarized presence in the city, and Mayor Karen Bass’ challenge in balancing order and justice during crisis. Their dialogue exposes how power, policing, and protest are converging in 2025’s volatile political climate. 💪🏽✊🏾

Closing the episode with Life in Trump’s America, Pamela offers an unflinching analysis of the escalating ICE raids sweeping Los Angeles and other major cities. She explores what this new phase of militarized immigration enforcement means for freedom, law, and basic human dignity in the United States today. 🗳️🚨

