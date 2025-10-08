Court Watch: Judge Rejects Effort to End Probation for Woman in Minor Theft Case

By Max Leone, Sophia PorayouwOctober 8, 20250 comments

WOODLAND, Calif. — In a probation violation hearing Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Yolo County Superior Court, Judge David Rosenberg reviewed the case of a woman on probation for a misdemeanor petty theft conviction from 2022. The accused attended remotely via the court’s Lifesize stream dressed in medical scrubs and was represented by Deputy Public Defender Joseph Gocke.

Deputy District Attorney Candace Guthmiller urged the court to revoke the accused’s release on her own recognizance, citing a pattern of noncompliance with the conditions of her probation. The prosecution argued that repeated violations demonstrated an unwillingness to meet her obligations under supervision and requested that the court reconsider her release status while reviewing her cases from 2017 and 2022.

Gocke countered that the accused had made significant efforts toward rehabilitation since her 2022 conviction. He emphasized that her theft offense occurred during a period of emotional and financial stress following her mother’s death. Gocke noted that the accused has since been working to rebuild her life through stable employment as an oncology medical assistant and by regaining her professional license. He argued that her progress warranted dismissal rather than further punishment.

While the accused demonstrated rehabilitation through steady work and licensure reinstatement, the prosecution was reluctant to acknowledge those efforts as grounds for immediate closure. Guthmiller maintained concerns about the accused’s overall growth and compliance.

Despite the prosecution’s push for revocation, Judge Rosenberg ruled that the accused would remain free on her own recognizance while the case proceeds. A further violation of probation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2025.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and FacebookSubscribe the Vanguard News letters.  To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue.  Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Breaking News Court Watch Northern California Court Watch Vanguard Court Watch Yolo County

Tags:

Authors

  • Max Leone

    Max Leone is a senior at the University of California, Santa Barbara, double majoring in Political Science and History of Public Policy and Law. He has also completed the Technology Management Program undergraduate certificate and previously earned an Associate’s degree from the College of Marin. After graduating, Max plans to attend law school in 2026, aspiring to pursue a career in public interest or criminal law. He has gained experience through his involvement with UCSB Campus Democrats, the Pre-Law Society, and his volunteer work on political campaigns. Max is particularly interested in the intersections of law, policy, and social justice, and hopes to use his legal career to advocate for marginalized communities. In his free time, he enjoys skiing, coaching youth sports, and exploring contemporary political philosophy.

    View all posts
  • Sophia Porayouw

    Sophia Porayouw is a freshman at UC Irvine majoring in Literary Journalism with the hope of becoming a journalist after college. Her goals include being able to report on injustice in the world and giving a voice to people who are misrepresented. To do this, she has previously interned at her local newspaper for Redlands and Yucaipa and written a number of articles about local news. She aims to gain new experiences in journalism her following years at university, at both the state and national level.

    View all posts

Leave a Comment