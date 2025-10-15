WOODLAND, Calif. — Yolo County Judge Sonia Cortés decided to maintain a $10,000 bond at the recommendation of Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson, keeping the accused in county custody until the bond is paid. The accused, who has been in jail since June, faces a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

The arresting officer did not consider the accused’s history of drug addiction when making the arrest and charging decision. The officer argued that the quantity of drugs in possession suggested an intent to sell rather than personal use.

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, “many adult drug courts participating in GAO’s focus groups reported using risk assessment tools to identify and target their services to individuals who are addicted to illicit drugs or alcohol and at a substantial risk for reoffending. Adult drug courts may also consider individuals’ mental and cognitive health needs.”

Judge Cortés stated, “The court does not find that the people have satisfied the burden by clear and convincing evidence that the substance use disorder was not a contributing factor of the alleged offense.” Considering all the evidence presented, Cortés emphasized the importance of helping the accused avoid cycling in and out of the jail system.

The defense argued that the felony charge for intent to sell would disqualify the accused from the rehabilitation care he needs. Ozark, a rehabilitation organization, specializes in aiding recovery for those struggling with addiction.

Deputy Public Defender Danielle Craig said, “He’s already completed OZARP and is still doing regular urine testing and is working with a contingency coordinator.” The accused was diagnosed with drug addiction five years before the conviction by a licensed clinical social worker through the Common Care Ozark program.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson maintained that keeping the bond was necessary for the accused to complete rehabilitation. Judge Cortés upheld the $10,000 bond, scheduling a review in three months to evaluate the accused’s sobriety.

Cortés granted a motion for mental health diversion, stating, “The court finds that Mr. Larsen is eligible as he does have a qualifying mental disorder, substance use disorder, methamphetamine type that is severe. That is based on the diagnosis within five years.” The accused has been enrolled in a contingency management program and must complete it under court order.

According to DPD Craig, “The times he’s been tested they all came back negative except for one test in which the defense had a medical excuse,” demonstrating the accused’s efforts to remain sober. The defense argued that releasing him on supervised own recognizance (SOR) without bail would allow him to continue his recovery while under monitoring.

Judge Cortés noted that the accused does not pose a threat to public safety and has no history of serious violent offenses. She ruled that release with supervision and a monitoring device would not endanger the community.

However, the judge declined to reduce the bond amount, saying she wanted to ensure he “maintains his sobriety” and “obeys the law.” The case is set for review in January 2026, when the court will reconsider the bail bond.

