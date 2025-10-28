Court Denies Motion for Pretrial Release Without Financial Terms, Citing Public Safety Risk

Yolo County, CA – In Yolo County Superior Court this morning, Deputy Public Defender J. Gonzalez filed a motion for pretrial release without additional financial requirements, arguing that evidence proving his client’s alleged guilt was “inconclusive.”

The accused faces three felony charges — carrying a concealed weapon in her vehicle, conspiracy to commit a crime, and murder — along with three enhancement charges. On Aug. 4, 2025, she pleaded not guilty to all counts.

According to Gonzalez, the Sacramento Police Department’s initial suspicion was based on the accused invoking her right to remain silent, firearms found in her closet, and her vehicle being identified as one used by the shooters at the time of the murder.

Gonzalez urged the court to release his client without bail, citing her limited financial means. He noted that she grew up in foster care, experienced homelessness, and was separated from her mother due to incarceration.

As an adult, Gonzalez said, she had begun to rebuild her life before the case, maintaining stable employment, housing, and custody of her children. “Even though she’s starting from scratch, basically,” Gonzalez said, “there is no doubt in my mind that she has all of the tools in her toolbelt to get back on her feet.”

He asked that she be released on her own recognizance and cited the Humphrey Decision, warning that setting unaffordable bail could be unconstitutional.

Deputy District Attorney J. Richardson acknowledged the defense’s arguments but said the accused poses a public safety risk. He noted that although firearms had been removed from her residence, they were unregistered and illegally obtained, indicating she could acquire weapons again if released.

Richardson also claimed the accused participated in a broader conspiracy preceding the murder, which he said involved premeditated planning despite the victim being the wrong target.

He added that the firearms found in her home were proven to be the murder weapons, her car was used both for the crime and for surveillance beforehand, and she admitted being the only person with access to her keys.

Given those factors, Richardson argued it was constitutional and appropriate to set bail beyond her means due to the public safety risk.

Judge Sonia Cortes denied the motion, keeping the accused in custody without bail. The matter is scheduled for review on Oct. 31, 2025.

