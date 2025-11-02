Baltimore Officer Suspended after Viral Video Shows Alleged Attempt to Hit Civilian

BALTIMORE – A Baltimore police officer has been suspended after a viral video appeared to show the officer attempting to run over a civilian, FOX45 News reported Wednesday following the video’s circulation on social media.

FOX45 reported that the Baltimore Police Department publicly acknowledged the video and confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation into the officer’s actions.

The department issued a statement saying it is reviewing the footage “depicting concerning actions of a Baltimore Police Officer,” FOX45 noted, adding that body-worn camera footage is also being examined.

FOX45 reported that the officer involved has already been suspended pending further review, as police leadership described the footage as alarming.

“What is seen in this video is not only disturbing, but alarming,” Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in remarks quoted by FOX45. He stated that the incident does not reflect departmental standards or expectations.

Commissioner Worley emphasized the department’s accountability efforts, FOX45 wrote, noting his comments that police leadership is working to rebuild trust and “change the narrative” surrounding the department.

Mayor Brandon Scott also reacted to the incident, FOX45 reported, calling the footage “deeply concerning” and stating that the administrative investigation “will be thorough… to ensure proper accountability.”

FOX45 stated that Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced his office has launched an independent investigation through the Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit in response to the video.

“Our office is deeply concerned by the viral video,” Bates said in a statement quoted by FOX45, noting that allegations of police misconduct are taken “extremely seriously.”

FOX45 wrote that Bates’ office will not call the suspended officer as a witness in any current or future criminal cases until the investigation is complete, citing ethical obligations and the need to maintain public confidence in the justice system.

Bates added that his office remains committed to “ensuring accountability” and protecting the integrity of the justice process, FOX45 reported.

