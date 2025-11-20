Poverty Surges in Bay Area as Support Programs Shrink, Housing and Living Costs Rise

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Newly-released figures from Tipping Point Community show that poverty in the Bay Area increased in 2023, with more than 245,000 residents falling below the poverty line in a matter of months. The data indicates that, by December, the regional poverty rate had reached 16.3 percent, up more than four points since early spring.

Nearly 1.8 million people — about three in ten residents — are now struggling to cover basic expenses, according to the analysis based on data from the Public Policy Institute of California.

Tipping Point CEO Sam Cobbs said the abrupt reversal reflects pressures that are outpacing local wages, including the Bay Area’s skyrocketing cost of living, deep cuts to federal and local assistance programs, and rising rents driven in part by the AI boom.

“These numbers underscore the scale of the problem — and the urgency to act,” he said, noting that “wages can’t keep up with the Bay Area’s skyrocketing cost of living.”

Cobbs warned that reductions in federal and local support programs “will only exacerbate these trends further, especially as the AI boom pushes rent even higher.”

The report found that more than 1 million people in the region are living in or near poverty even though their households include a full-time worker. Poverty increased across most demographic groups, with the largest increases among Black and Latino residents.

San Francisco recorded the sharpest countywide rise and now has the highest poverty rate in the Bay Area at 17.5 percent.

Tipping Point’s Chief Program Officer Ali Sutton reported that the impact of enacted federal cuts is likely to expand.

“Given the substantial cuts to social safety net programs through H.R. 1, we anticipate that these numbers will only worsen over the next few years,” she said. “If we fail to preserve the basic supports that keep families healthy, housed, and nourished, the impact will be devastating.”

Tipping Point’s analysis also notes that programs such as CalFresh, housing subsidies, and tax credits prevented more than 175,000 people from falling into poverty last year. Their overall effect was smaller during the pandemic as expanded benefits expired.

To counter the rising need, Tipping Point has committed to increasing Bay Area investment to $1 billion over the next decade, with efforts focused on housing, childcare, workforce training, college completion, and expanded access to the social safety net.

Cobbs said the programs already in place demonstrate the potential for meaningful progress.

“These programs are making a real difference where they’ve been deployed,” he said, adding that the scale of the problem requires “bigger and faster” action.

As of now, residents across the region are contending with rising costs, reduced federal support, and an economic landscape that no longer guarantees stability even for full-time workers. How policymakers and local institutions respond to these pressures will shape whether the Bay Area can reverse the recent spike in hardship or whether the trend will continue in the years to come.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: