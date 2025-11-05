Court Watch: Judge Rules Probable Cause for Arrest in Target Robbery Case

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Alejandro Burger

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – In a preliminary hearing this week in San Francisco Superior Court, a man was charged with aiding and abetting a robbery committed by two acquaintances at a Target in Oakland before being arrested in San Francisco after crossing the Bay Bridge.

The accused and his deputy public defender, Naira Der Kiureghian, agreed the charge was appropriate but argued the evidence lacked probable cause for the arrest. Judge Brian J. Stretch ruled there was sufficient probable cause to proceed.

The accused and his two accomplices face one count of robbery. Der Kiureghian agreed with the charge but argued to Judge Stretch that the evidence was insufficient to establish probable cause for arrest and transport to San Francisco County Jail.

Deputy District Attorney Gwendalyn Brooks opened her argument by calling the San Francisco Police Department officer who made the arrest to testify about the incident. The officer said he responded to a 911 call about an ongoing robbery at Target in Oakland, with the suspects fleeing in a black Prius. He said he was able to locate the vehicle based on the description and license plate number provided by the caller.

Brooks also presented a photo to the officer while he was on the witness stand, asking whether the individuals pictured were the same people arrested that night.

Der Kiureghian questioned the officer’s direct involvement, asking whether he had witnessed the alleged crime. The officer said he was patrolling at the time and responded to a dispatch call indicating the suspects were in a black Prius traveling westbound across the Bay Bridge.

Der Kiureghian then asked whether the officer conducted an orderly traffic stop. The officer admitted he did not, stating, “I was following the vehicle for about 15 minutes before pulling them over.”

The defense attorney pressed further, asking whether the vehicle had committed any traffic violations, failed inspections, or was driving aggressively. The officer maintained that he made the stop based solely on orders and the description provided by dispatch.

The officer also said the 911 caller later came to the station to identify the suspects in a police lineup.

Judge Stretch ultimately ruled that there was sufficient probable cause to justify the arrests.

