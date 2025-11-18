City to Recirculate Village Farms EIR Following New Wastewater Capacity Findings

The City of Davis announced Monday it will recirculate portions of the Village Farms Draft Environmental Impact Report after new data revealed the city’s wastewater treatment system is nearing capacity sooner than originally expected. City staff said the findings require revision under the California Environmental Quality Act.

According to the city’s November 17 update, “new information has recently come to the attention of the City of Davis Department of Public Works Utilities and Operations related to the City’s overall Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) capacity.”

Preliminary data from an ongoing study showed the system is approaching capacity “in large part due to the City’s successful water conservation efforts.”

The update states that reduced water flow has resulted in “a higher concentration of waste.”

While the system is operating efficiently, the city reports that changes to wastewater composition and treatment assumptions mean that modifications to the WWTP could be required to ensure service reliability.

The city said the study will be completed in early 2026, at which time staff will bring the issue to the City Council and public for discussion.

The update emphasized there is “no immediate concern for current service needs of the existing population.”

The Village Farms project, located on 390.5 acres along the city border, submitted its planning application in April 2023 requesting a General Plan Amendment, rezoning, and annexation. The proposal will require voter approval under Measure J/R/D.

City staff wrote that the new wastewater information triggers CEQA requirements to revise and recirculate relevant portions of the project’s Draft EIR.

The city noted, “the Village Farms Development Project is not responsible for the capacity concern nor did the project itself trigger recirculation.”

The update states the California Environmental Quality Act provides direction “for handling information that comes to light after a DEIR is circulated for public comment but before it is certified.”

Because of the new information, the city will revise the analysis to reflect “the City’s latest, independent findings” and recirculate only the updated portions of the DEIR.

The public may submit comments through January 2, 2026.

The city plans to prepare a revised response-to-comments document and release the full Final EIR at least 10 days before City Council consideration. Comments submitted during the original circulation will remain part of the record and be included for public review prior to Planning Commission review.

City staff said they are working to ensure “the recirculation of the DEIR will not impact the overall timeline” and that the project remains on track for potential City Council referral to the June 2026 ballot.

