Court Watch: Newport Beach Court Grants Extension to Accused in Drug Possession Case

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – At the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, Commissioner Susan M. Lee presided over a misdemeanor arraignment in People v. Yerg (Case No. 25HM05449), where the accused appeared for the third time. The case involves a charge of possession of a controlled substance under Health and Safety Code §11350(a).

The case, first filed in July 2025, has seen multiple hearings on Aug. 21, Oct. 23, and Nov. 7, with no resolution or dismissal. The prosecution was represented by Deputy District Attorneys Alyssa Gossett-Ornelas, Mason Bartlett, and Sierrah Flores. The accused appeared without retained counsel on Nov. 7 and did not speak to the judge directly.

The accused told the court he could not afford the required court fees and had no means to pay them. He requested an extension for his next court date. As the accused is currently on conditional release, Commissioner Lee granted the request but explained that by doing so, he would waive his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Commissioner Lee explained that waiving the right meant giving up the protection that ensures criminal proceedings move forward within a reasonable timeframe. She emphasized that this waiver was necessary because the delay came at the accused’s request.

The accused’s lack of financial resources directly influenced the pace of the case. Due to high court fees, attorney costs, and mandated program payments associated with the drug charge, his trial was delayed for a month because of socioeconomic hardship. On the stand, he said, “Times are tough for everyone,” and that he had “really tried to get the money” but came up short each time.

His next arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10, 2025, again in Department H8, where he said he hopes to have the funds after reaching out to family and friends for help.

