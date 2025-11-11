Opinion: Davis’s Declining Enrollment Is a Self-Inflicted Crisis

For some time now, Davis has been talking about declining school enrollment as though it were a mystery to be solved by the school board or by demographers. But the truth is that declining enrollment isn’t a surprise—in 2007 and 2008, community leaders were warning that our school populations were the canary in the coal mine.

More importantly, our analysis shows that it isn’t a natural consequence of statewide trends. It’s the predictable, self-inflicted result of Measure J, the voter-approval ordinance that for nearly a quarter century has made it almost impossible to build housing for families.

When you first look at Davis’s population data, it doesn’t seem so bad. On paper, the city doesn’t look “old.” The age chart is swollen with people in their twenties, which makes Davis appear balanced and youthful. But that picture is deceptive.

Those thousands of young people are almost all tied to UC Davis—they are students, graduate assistants, and postdocs who are here for a few years and then leave. Strip away the transience of the university population, and a very different community comes into focus.

Davis has fewer children and far fewer households headed by adults aged thirty to fifty-four than comparable cities. The apparent abundance of youth is an illusion, masking the fact that the city has quietly hollowed itself out as a multi-generational community.

The city’s 25-to-34 cohort looks strong on paper, but again, that’s misleading. It’s inflated by temporary residents—people connected to the university rather than by families putting down roots.

The groups that actually sustain schools, youth programs, and civic life—the parents, the volunteers, the coaches, the PTA presidents—are thin. Davis today depends on a revolving door of students while the population that once raised its children here grows smaller every year.

The data presentation itself hides the problem. Normalized percentages make Davis look stable, but once you correct for UC Davis’s massive footprint, the imbalance is stark.

The physical record tells the same story.

Since 2005, Davis has added only about seven hundred single-family homes. Most of the multifamily housing built in that period was designed specifically for UC Davis students.

Those projects were necessary—they relieved pressure in the student rental market—but they did nothing to attract or retain families. In fact, they made the imbalance worse.

We’ve built almost exclusively for students and seniors while doing virtually nothing for the middle of the community, and now we’re watching the consequences play out in real time.

That’s why enrollment is falling. Davis hasn’t stopped having children because the birthrate fell; Davis stopped having children because the families who might have them can’t afford to live here.

Our schools are shrinking because our city stopped renewing itself. Declining enrollment is not the cause of Davis’s demographic problem—it’s the symptom. It’s the warning light flashing on the dashboard, telling us that the engine underneath is failing.

Treating it as a school-district issue misses the point entirely. It’s a city-wide structural problem born of a policy that froze growth for a generation.

Many people have questioned whether declining enrollment should drive housing policy.

Enrollment itself isn’t the driver; it’s merely the evidence of what happens when a city stops making room for families.

The driver has to be something larger: a commitment to sustainability, to maintaining Davis as a living, balanced community rather than a collection of retirees and transient students.

That means building enough housing to meet the state’s current requirements—nothing more, nothing radical, simply fulfilling our obligation to plan for about two thousand homes in the next cycle.

We’re not talking about sprawl. We are talking about building to the state mandated levels.

We should stop pretending that meeting state law threatens the city’s character. The real threat is refusing to build at all.

A sustainable community is one that reproduces itself socially and economically. It has young families, working adults, students, and retirees in proportion, all contributing to the civic life of the city.

Davis once embodied that balance, but it no longer does.

The irony is that Measure J, sold as a way to preserve Davis’s identity, has eroded it. By cutting off nearly all new family housing, we’ve ensured that the very qualities we sought to protect—great schools, lively neighborhoods, civic participation—are now slipping away.

The question isn’t whether we should build for growth’s sake. It’s whether we want Davis to remain viable twenty years from now.

The city’s future depends not on endless expansion but on modest, responsible development that allows teachers, nurses, and young professionals to live where they work and raise their children.

The goal isn’t to transform Davis; it’s to keep Davis functioning as a real community. Meeting our state housing requirements is the floor of what sustainability demands, not the ceiling.

Right now, the numbers still fool us. The charts and graphs make Davis look young and healthy, but the truth is that the city’s social infrastructure is aging out. The civic institutions that once defined Davis—the schools, the volunteer networks, the public-spirited energy that came from having people at every stage of life—depend on renewal.

If we continue to rely on students to give the illusion of youth while preventing families from putting down roots, that renewal will stop. Declining enrollment is simply the first visible sign of that process.

Measure J was born out of good intentions. People wanted to preserve open space and local control.

But the cost of that preservation has been paid in the slow loss of community balance. It’s time to admit that the law we once saw as protection has become a barrier.

Davis doesn’t need to abandon its values to fix this. It needs to live up to them—to be a model of sustainability, not a museum piece dedicated to what the city used to be.

Some of that renewal is already within reach.

The Village Farms project, currently under consideration, could meaningfully change this trajectory. According to a school enrollment study by Davis Demographics MGT, the project is expected to increase DJUSD enrollment by about 701 students, which would boost the district’s total by over eight percent.

Some have questioned whether that projection is too high.

But the experience of The Cannery suggests it may actually be conservative. The Cannery, at roughly 600 units, has already produced around 300 new students.

By comparison, Village Farms is planned at 1,800 units—three times the size. An increase of 700 students would be entirely consistent with that pattern and could provide a critical stabilizing effect for our schools while restoring demographic balance to the community.

Projects like Village Farms won’t solve everything, but they represent a clear path forward. They demonstrate that Davis can still plan responsibly, meet state housing requirements, and help sustain the very institutions that have defined the city for generations.

Rather than viewing new housing as a threat to Davis’s identity, we should see it as an opportunity to preserve what has always made Davis strong: its schools, its families, and its commitment to community renewal.

What’s at stake isn’t just a school district’s numbers. It’s whether Davis continues to exist as a full, functioning city. We can either build enough homes to sustain the next generation, or we can keep pretending that declining enrollment is someone else’s problem. It’s not. It’s the mirror held up to a city that has stopped making room for its own future.

