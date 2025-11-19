Davis City Council Considers Major Changes to Homeless Respite Center

DAVIS, CA – In a discussion Tuesday night, the Davis City Council signaled that the city’s homeless respite center — long a point of contention among housed residents, service providers, and unhoused individuals — may undergo a significant restructuring in both purpose and operations.

Councilmembers expressed concerns about data, spending, staffing models, and ultimately whether the facility should remain in its current L Street location.

The discussion followed extensive public comment earlier in the night, with speakers representing a broad cross-section of perspectives: neighbors frustrated with the impacts, unhoused residents who rely on the services, advocates calling for stability and dignity, and service providers highlighting staffing challenges and funding gaps.

Vice Mayor Donna Neville opened the council dialogue by acknowledging the emotional weight and complicated nature of the decision.

“I know what I’d love to do if we had all endless amounts of money and resources,” she said. “We don’t have that. Clearly. We are in a very serious fiscal situation.”

Neville added that while budget realities require scrutiny, the conversation should not be interpreted as an attack on frontline workers. “Please do not think of it as a criticism of your hard, dedicated really good work.”

Councilmember Gloria Partida, who helps lead council work on homelessness, said the city must begin with the most fundamental question: what exactly is the city’s role?

“There’s not a perfect location, there’s not a perfect solution,” she said. “We have to more clearly define what it is that we as a city want to do.”

Partida noted that common measures of success often focus narrowly on the number of people who exit homelessness, but that overlooks critical and sometimes life-saving interim outcomes.

She said, “If we ask ourselves how many people have been brought in out of the cold, how many people have been connected to their driver’s license, how many people have been connected to services and made to feel like they’re cared about? Those are all successes as well.”

Still, she acknowledged growing frustration among residents and policymakers. “We can’t really set priorities and make decisions unless we decide what it is that we want to do.”

Much of the discussion centered on clarity — or lack of it — regarding what the respite center currently is.

Although originally conceived more like a hybrid between a drop-in daytime shelter and a navigation center, the site has operated inconsistently, with fluctuating services depending on contractor capacity, staffing changes, and facility condition.

Neville said council cannot evaluate funding without clear performance information.

“We don’t have good data now that allows us to understand if we’re even being effective and efficient at the respite center,” she said. She noted the city can track showers, laundry use, and daily attendance, but not the long-term outcomes associated with referrals to treatment, housing, or medical care — something earlier service contracts provided.

Councilmember Linda Deos voiced similar concerns.

“I do need metrics. I do need to see how do we know what’s happening there? How do we know what success is?”

As council probed the program’s evolution, Social Services Director Jeanette Bailey explained that earlier phases of the program operated with licensed clinical staff, allowing for more detailed tracking and referrals. That model shifted after the city transitioned to new contractors. Bailey noted, “We don’t provide any direct services at respite.”

The combination of unclear responsibilities, inconsistent referral pathways, and a shifting definition of the program led multiple councilmembers to suggest scaling back to a narrower and clearer mission: respite only — a safe place to be indoors, rest, shower, do laundry, store belongings, access basic needs, and connect with visiting service providers if desired.

Mayor Bapu Vaitla said returning to that core model may be necessary before expanding again.

“To me it feels like we need to get back to basics and provide the services associated with respite. Well, better,” he said. He added later, “The current approach is just, it’s not working very well in terms of returns to investment.”

The cost of staffing emerged as one of the most contentious issues. The city currently employs three homeless outreach workers whose work includes engagement in encampments, responding to resident complaints, and attempting to connect unhoused residents to services. The cost — nearly $500,000 annually — drew scrutiny.

Partida noted the disconnect between the cost and the measurable output. “It doesn’t seem like a lot for the amount of money,” she said.

Deos was direct: “I am not supportive of the proposal to bring in two additional full-time equivalent positions to operate it.”

Councilmember Josh Chapman suggested relocating the outreach team to work primarily from the respite center to maximize staffing efficiency and reduce duplication.

He said, “It feels like they’re already concentrated in these areas,” pointing to outreach data showing most contacts occurring near the respite site. He argued that if staffing dollars are limited, the council must ensure they are attached to a meaningful operational purpose.

Neville acknowledged the tension but said new full-time hires were not her preferred direction. “I have a preference for not… bring[ing] in new additional city employees,” she said.

Discussion then shifted to what many have described as the central problem: the location.

Neville was unequivocal. “I do not believe that the current location is the right place for the respite center.”

Partida agreed, noting that the property has long been a gathering point even before the respite center existed, due to nearby vacant buildings, limited natural oversight, and a liquor store in close proximity. “There has always been challenges at that location even before the respite center was there,” she said.

Vaitla expressed similar concerns, saying he still does not have a “clear story” for why mitigation measures, neighborhood feedback loops, and operational efforts have failed to reduce impacts.

Throughout the discussion, councilmembers recognized the tension between urgency and planning. The city must continue providing basic services, especially as winter approaches, while exploring whether to reduce staffing, relocate the center, redefine its purpose, or pursue a hybrid model.

In the end, council appeared to reach a tentative short-term consensus: maintain current temporary staffing, house the outreach team at the respite center rather than a separate building, and return in March with cost comparisons, proposed staffing structures, operational models, and location feasibility studies.

In the words of Neville: “We’ve just got to make some really hard choices here and figure out where we’re going to spend our money and how we’re going to spend it wisely and help people in the best way we can.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: