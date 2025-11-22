Saturday Morning Commentary: LAO Report Shows Housing Costs Keep Rising — and Davis Isn’t Exempt

The newest Legislative Analyst’s Office report shows a continued trend: California housing is becoming increasingly unaffordable, and in fact the trend is accelerating. But while affordability is slipping statewide, the impact is even sharper in Davis — not just because of market forces, but because local land-use choices have helped throttle the supply of housing, leaving the community especially exposed to rising costs.

The report states that “housing costs in California have long been higher than the national average. In recent years, these costs have grown substantially—in some cases, growing at historically rapid rates.”

For a newly-purchased mid-tier home in California, the LAO reports that the average monthly payment now exceeds $5,500, a roughly 74 percent increase since 2020. A bottom-tier home now costs over $3,400 a month to carry—up about 78 percent in that same period. The LAO also found, “Median Household Income [is] Lower Than Income Needed to Qualify for Mortgage on Bottom-Tier Home.”

That is the turning point. For decades, the California housing story was simple: expensive, but doable. Now, for the first time, even the cheapest entry into the housing market requires income beyond what the typical household earns.

The LAO also notes, “Monthly Home Payments Have Grown Much More Than Wages and Rents.” Since January 2020, wages statewide have risen roughly 25 percent. Meanwhile, housing costs have risen at two to three times that rate.

Renters haven’t escaped the strain. Statewide rents increased about 42 percent over that same time period. In Yolo County, cumulative rent growth sits at 26.6 percent since 2020. That number looks modest next to the Bay Area, but it is still high enough to shift the financial stability of thousands of households.

For homebuyers, Yolo County stands out. The county has seen a 65 percent increase in the cost to purchase a bottom-tier home since 2020. Though the county ranks 19th statewide by some affordability measures, that ranking masks the concentration of pressure in one place: Davis.

The LAO report states, “Housing Costs Vary by Location, Especially for Homebuyers.” In Davis, the cost curve isn’t just steep—it’s exclusionary.

UC Davis drives demand. The school district remains one of the strongest draws in the region. Growth controls, land-use restrictions and a decades-long pattern of limited residential development have created a housing shortage that predates the current crisis. And because Davis doesn’t build enough housing to match its jobs, education base and regional desirability, the cost burden compounds every year.

This isn’t occurring without state-level awareness.

Journalist Mark Kreidler wrote, “California’s housing crisis didn’t begin on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s watch. But it’s fair to wonder whether Newsom will be able to claim any significant progress in the area he’s made so central to his agenda by the time he leaves office in early 2027.”

According to Kreidler, Newsom “has signed dozens of bills designed to jump-start the production of housing.” Many of those laws—SB 35, builder’s remedy, ADU fast-tracking, density near transit—although seemingly written for places like Davis, have not made much in the way of headway.

Yet Kreidler notes that, despite legislative output, “home prices and their accompanying mortgage payments have run away from residents over the past five years, making homeownership more elusive than ever.”

The statewide pattern is visible everywhere in Davis. First-time buyers — historically teachers, UC staff, young families and public workers — now find themselves priced out before they can even qualify for financing. Students graduating from UC Davis can’t reasonably imagine staying unless they find roommates, subsidies or inherit equity. Workers in essential services — nurses, paraeducators, food service workers, childcare staff — often commute in because the community they serve has become economically closed to them.

That shift reshapes the city.

School enrollment declines. We see that in DJUSD’s long-term demographic projections and in the growing debate over school closures. As fewer young families can afford housing, the system loses students and loses funding — and once a school closes, it rarely reopens.

Some observers point to declining birthrates as evidence that long-term housing demand may ease, but research shows the trend is tied directly to affordability — meaning falling fertility is a symptom of the crisis, not a solution to it.

A study cited by Newsweek found that rising housing costs since 1990 were responsible for about 11 percent fewer children and accounted for roughly 51 percent of the U.S. fertility decline between the 2000s and 2010s.

The researcher concluded that the “supply of housing suitable for families can meaningfully contribute to demographic sustainability.” In California, the connection is even clearer.

Demographer Dowell Myers told CalMatters, “The major factor that makes California different is housing prices. There’s really not much else that is different.”

Commuting distances increase, pushing workers farther into Woodland, Dixon, Vacaville, Winters and beyond. That means longer travel times, fewer ties to the community and increased emissions — even as Davis brands itself environmentally responsible.

Thus there’s also a climate cost to the affordability gap. As more workers are pushed out of Davis and into surrounding cities, commute distances increase, vehicle miles traveled rise and emissions go up.

For years, California has argued that infill housing and shorter commutes are essential to meeting state climate goals, yet the opposite is happening on the ground: the people who work in Davis are driving farther because they can’t afford to live here.

The result is a pattern that undermines local environmental values — a city that identifies as climate-forward but exports its workforce and imports its emissions.

The labor pool tightens. Employers in education, healthcare, public services and local businesses struggle to hire. Those who want to live where they work cannot afford to. Those who can afford to live here often earn incomes far beyond local job scales.

And civic participation changes. When a community’s cost structure skews toward wealthy homeowners and long-term property holders, political priorities shift with it — often away from policies that support newcomers, workers, students or families and toward policies that preserve existing conditions.

Housing policy in Davis has been framed for years as a binary: growth versus preservation, farmland versus expansion, neighborhood character versus density. The data now show that the real tension is something else: affordability versus exclusion.

Local resistance to development is not simply a philosophical disagreement about growth. It is, in practice, a sorting mechanism — deciding who can afford entry and who cannot.

Davis is increasingly becoming the type of college town where students attend but can’t stay, where workers serve the community without belonging to it, and where the only viable route to homeownership is wealth, inheritance or luck.

The LAO report doesn’t offer solutions. It doesn’t argue. It doesn’t moralize. It documents.

What communities like Davis choose to do with that documentation will determine whether the trend continues.

Davis will have opportunities to change course in 2026, but doing so will require something the community has historically resisted: approving major housing development.

Two pivotal projects — Village Farms and Willowgrove — are expected to go before voters, and the outcome will determine whether Davis begins addressing its housing shortfall or continues down the current trajectory.

The state is no longer passive on this issue.

With a strengthened Housing and Community Development enforcement arm and new legal precedents limiting local veto power, cities that fail to plan or permit adequate housing risk losing control over their own processes.

If Davis rejects both projects, it won’t freeze the city in place — it will invite state intervention and put the future of Measure J at risk.

