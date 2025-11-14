Opinion: Whether We Build for Schools or to Accommodate State Demands – We Get to the Same Basic Place

“The level of housing needed to stabilize school enrollment isn’t some extraordinary or optional target — it’s the same level the state already requires Davis to plan for.”

Some Davis residents continue to debate whether the city should build housing to support school enrollment, arguing that development decisions shouldn’t be driven by the needs of the Davis Joint Unified School District.

But recent demographic modeling shows something that’s been missing from the conversation: the level of housing needed to stabilize student enrollment is almost exactly the same level the state is already requiring the city to build under its housing obligations.

In other words, even if the community refuses to connect housing policy to school sustainability, the math shows those two outcomes are now inseparable.

The Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) requires Davis to plan for about 2,100 housing units every eight years, or roughly 260 to 275 units annually. Over a decade, that adds up to about 2,400 units. The Cannery contained roughly 600 homes, meaning the pace of development needed to comply with state housing law equates to about four Cannery-sized projects per decade.

Recent analysis from EPS, based on Davis Demographics (now MGT) enrollment generation data used by the school district, reinforces the connection between that housing level and enrollment stability.

The modeling shows that without several thousand housing units added every decade, school enrollment will continue declining, and budget pressures will intensify. Long-term, the district may face school closures.

The District and the Demographics believe that with the passage of the two projects voters are likely to face in 2026 — Village Farms and Willowgrove — they can forestall school closures.

Many are pushing back that that should not be the goal of housing — but our analysis shows it aligns with what the state is already demanding.

DJUSD enrollment has already been falling, and the district has publicly stated that without new housing, the trend will continue.

The EPS modeling treats Cannery as a case study for the impact that Village Farms (and by extension Willowgrove) can bring.

Based on current Davis-specific enrollment yields, the Village Farms project is expected to eventually produce more than 700 students — enough to meaningfully stabilize enrollment especially in conjunction with Willowgrove.

Critics have called that number unrealistic, but the data suggests otherwise. The estimate is based on existing patterns, not optimistic assumptions. And those patterns may undercount demand, because Davis’ ability to house families has been limited for decades.

State housing officials have repeatedly told the city that its shrinking family population is not the product of shifting preferences or a lack of interest in living here. Instead, they attribute the decline to a scarcity of housing suitable for families. That assessment matches the enrollment forecasting: when housing is added, families follow.

The tension now playing out locally reflects two competing narratives.

On one side are residents who argue that enrollment decline is inevitable and the city shouldn’t build housing solely to support schools.

On the other side are those who argue that housing, schools and community sustainability are interconnected.

But the demographic data and state mandates place the debate in clearer terms: the amount of housing needed to stabilize the district is the same amount of housing Davis must plan for under state law. Even if the community is not building “for the schools,” the result is the same.

The political implications are significant.

Davis has approved far less housing over the last two decades than what its demographic and state policy trajectory now requires.

Since the passage of Measure J in 2000, the city has added just over 700 single-family detached homes — a pace well below what would be needed to comply with current mandates or maintain enrollment.

During that time, the school district peaked and then entered its current period of sustained decline.

Meanwhile, state enforcement has changed.

Cities that fail to zone or approve mandated housing now face penalties, lawsuits and loss of local discretion. Davis has already drawn scrutiny from state housing officials, and failure to approve adequate zoning or projects could escalate that oversight.

The EPS and Davis Demographics data make something clear that often gets lost in the political debate: the level of housing needed to stabilize school enrollment isn’t some extraordinary or optional target — it’s the same level the state already requires Davis to plan for.

In practical terms, meeting state housing mandates and preventing further enrollment decline are not competing goals. They are the same number, measured two different ways.

That’s a point that has been lost in general — all the Vanguard is asking is for the city to build to the state mandates.

For Davis, the question has shifted. It is no longer about whether the city should link housing to schools. The math already links them.

What remains is whether the community will act in time to shape its future — or whether shrinking enrollment and increasing state intervention will define it instead.

