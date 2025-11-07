“Worst Case Scenario for DJUSD”

Generated Image

“It’s devastating,” said Chief Strategy Officer Maria Clayton. “It’s a very difficult conversation that none of us want to have.”

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Joint Unified School District Board of Education is bracing for the possible loss of 1,000 students over the next decade — a decline officials warn could force school closures and staff cuts.

Superintendent Matt Best said the district has time to respond but must plan carefully. “Davis takes challenges head-on,” he said. “We can find the best solutions.”

Most of the enrollment drop so far has occurred in elementary schools, but district officials expect it to spread to all grade levels. The decline stems from rising housing prices that make it difficult for young families to move to Davis, as well as falling birth rates and changes in UC Davis’s workforce patterns.

The decline affects not only families but also district employees.

The decline affects not only families but also district employees. Because DJUSD is among the lowest-funded districts in California, fewer students could mean lower wages and unstable jobs, Clayton said.

Two proposed housing developments — Village Farms and Willow Grove — could play a major role in DJUSD’s future.

If both projects are approved, the district expects to avoid school closures, though some programs may be consolidated. If only one passes, one school could close. If neither does, as many as three may shut down. Votes on the projects are scheduled for June and November 2026, giving the district about three years to prepare.

Superintendent Best said the board is prioritizing three main things while planning: ensuring every change is in the best interest of students, considering long-term impacts on DJUSD, and being mindful of fiscal responsibility.

The board currently has two major plans for the district’s future.

Concept A calls for closing Patwin Elementary School in the 2028–29 school year. The Davis School for Independent Study (DSIS) would be relocated to the Patwin campus. Students and staff would be redistributed to nearby elementary schools, and, if needed, a junior high could close in 2034.

Concept B would close Birch Lane and Patwin elementary schools in 2027–28. Sixth grade would move to the junior high schools, and the Montessori program, currently at Birch Lane, would relocate to Montgomery Elementary School. Up to 12 portable classrooms would be added to accommodate the student movement.

This concept would also require redrawing district boundaries and reaching agreements for staff at schools that close if they cannot find another position. No junior highs would close under Concept B.

Clayton explained that, before going public, the board held seven meetings to review data showing declining enrollment trends.

She said UC Davis’s recent expansion into Sacramento may also play a role. Many parents who once commuted to Davis enrolled their children in DJUSD schools, but as more jobs move to Sacramento, families are keeping their kids closer to home.

The board plans to gather community feedback at informational meetings before making any final decisions.

According to Clayton, there’s “a lot of emotion” in the process. “No one wants this,” she said. “But we want to make sure whatever we decide keeps the students at the center.”

